(CNN)   How one woman amassed a collection of more than 21,000 banana labels. She's never lacked appeal despite her split personality   (cnn.com) divider line
41
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 11:41 AM (1 hour ago)



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gotta hand to you on that one, subby.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: gotta hand to you on that one, subby.


Subby probably has a bunch of 'em.
 
Lenny Spruce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banana trifecta now in play.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: elvisaintdead: gotta hand to you on that one, subby.

Subby probably has a bunch of 'em.


Don't hold back, subby.  Dole 'em out.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's very happy to see you if you have a banana in your pocket.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat 21,000 bananas?

/DRTFA
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¡Ay, Chiquita!
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brawndo Eat 21,000 bananas?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing she doesn't live in Scranton Pennsylvania.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: Eat 21,000 bananas?

/DRTFA


Well, since the average smaller bunch of Cavendish bananas you get at the store is about 5 bananas and often they may have up to 10...the real number would be a lot more.

I shiat you not, I really wanted to do something similar when I was about 5-6 years old. I used to collect these things and liked to examine them for differences.

/I was an interesting kid
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she have the rare Gorilla's Choice?

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Peel King x2
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda think they are cool looking   Good hobby and peeps mail them to Her, making it free.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  My college roommate did this.  The inside of one entire cabinet door was covered with them when we moved out of that place after two years.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Does she have the rare Gorilla's Choice?

[i.imgur.com image 500x375]

Peel King x2


I'm a Peel King man myself....
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Harry Freakstorm: Does she have the rare Gorilla's Choice?

[i.imgur.com image 500x375]

Peel King x2

I'm a Peel King man myself....


Used to be PK but then the store started carrying Yella Fella.  Yella Fella?  Hella Yeah-a

You could say it has... wait for it...   appeal!
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
CSB/

A friend of mine once bought a house (a very nice house near the beach in SoCA) that had been foreclosed upon and that had been inhabited by vagrant surfers for the better part of two years.  When he took it over, the entire interior cabinetry doors along with the underside of the cabinets were covered, covered in banana labels.  There were thousands of them.  It was a mess in other ways one might imagine, what with a horde of banana eating homeless surfers and such, but the banana labels...unforgettable.
/CSB.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Along the way, she realized that philately will get you nowhere.
 
ransack.
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Does she have the rare Gorilla's Choice?

[i.imgur.com image 500x375]

Peel King x2


Came here for this.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well-known Afghanistanimation figure
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Banana Song (I'm A Banana)
Youtube LH5ay10RTGY
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Does she have the rare Gorilla's Choice?

[i.imgur.com image 500x375]

Peel King x2



Oh man....I wish those were real brands.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Good thing she doesn't live in Scranton Pennsylvania.


Any joke aside (I'm guessing there is some joke I'm unaware of in there), everyone that doesn't live in Scranton should be thankful of that fact
 
Sasquach
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And as soon as she dies, that collection is going straight into the garbage.
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 350x519]


/leaving satisfied
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like bananas till they become..........

Does that make me a.......???
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They call her Mellow Yellow (quite rightly).
 
fishmeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

khatores: I really wanted to do something similar when I was about 5-6 years old


Me too.  I probably filled one loose leaf page and then lost interest but... the labels do look kinda cool (full disclosure, I now collect beer cans so... I can't really make fun of her)
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd let her check my banana for labels...............looks at article..............well, I was thinking about something else, I guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sasquach: And as soon as she dies, that collection is going straight into the garbage.


Considering that there's other people into it, there's a potential market there. Her heirs might be able to sell it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: I'd let her check my banana for labels...............looks at article..............well, I was thinking about something else, I guess.


[Fark user image 850x1275]


Smart girl.  SHE won't be getting pregnant by that banana.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

khatores: Sasquach: And as soon as she dies, that collection is going straight into the garbage.

Considering that there's other people into it, there's a potential market there. Her heirs might be able to sell it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some poor relative is going to inherit her banana label collection and take it down to Rick on Pawn Stars and get $10.00 for it.  Should have been collecting coins granny or something else of value.  Unless there is someone about banana label collection I don't know about.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Got to learn to type faster
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Chris Rea - God's Great Banana Skin (1992) - Mtv Classic
Youtube 08zxsoZjsCw
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This shiat is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S.


Sasquach: Bermuda59: Good thing she doesn't live in Scranton Pennsylvania.

Any joke aside (I'm guessing there is some joke I'm unaware of in there), everyone that doesn't live in Scranton should be thankful of that fact


Harry Chapin - Thirty Thousand Pounds of Bananas
Youtube OGldNpngDws
 
