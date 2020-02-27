 Skip to content
(We Are the Mighty)   "Don't ask permission, ask forgiveness". Lt. Gen. "Chuck" Pitman, who ignored military protocol, and took part in ending a civilian sniper's deadly rampage, passes away at 84. Semper Fidelis   (wearethemighty.com) divider line
    More: Hero, New Orleans, United States Marine Corps, New Orleans Police Department, Mark Essex, police officers, Royal Marines, Lieutenant Colonel Pitman, Lt. General Charles  
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He should have got a medal before his court martial and an extra coffin for his giant balls.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easier to beg for forgiveness then ask for permission and also the theory of conspicuous innocence (doing something illegal in such an obvious manner that cops get cognitive dissonance and have no clue how to respond) are great words to live by.  Although they only really work if you are white.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent use of the hero tag.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could have used this guy at Nakatomi Plaza.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was right to do what he did, the Marine Corp was right to do what they were in the process of doing (Posse Comitatus Act), and the Congressman was correct in what he did (though technically it should have been the president as CiC giving an order to the JAG to drop the case).
 
realmolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Never heard that story before. That whole situation was insane. And yeah, I'll call this guy a hero. That word gets thrown around a lot, but is rarely accurate. This time it is. He risked his life and career and saved the day, and had *no reason to do so*, except that somebody had to do it.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd never heard this story! How awesome was this guy?! RIP.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "When all was said and done, Essex was found with over 200 rounds in his body. "

This is probably why they aren't going to make a movie about it.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marine is a Legend in the Corps!!

Semper Fi, Sir. Go easy, Brother...
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd never heard of this story either.  From a few minutes of digging, the initial reports seem to have been that there were multiple snipers.

See this article: https://www.nytimes.com/1973​/01/08/arc​hives/10-die-in-new-orleans-hotel-snip​er-fire-gunman-is-slain-by-police.html​

And this video:

(1973) Three Black Snipers in New Orleans Kill Whites Only
Youtube rrcM4krkYu0


In the video, you see them exchanging fire with someone in the bunker on top of the hotel.   Then towards the very end of the clip, as it pans towards the lower right corner of the roof, there's a second body.    That's consistent with the NYT description.

This later article honoring the pilot talks about "killer or killers," https://www.nola.com/news/c​rime_police​/article_ffc0a005-12c8-5412-ac72-d69dc​a6e9062.html

Later it says they concluded there was only the one sniper, who'd been killed on the roof that night.  That begs the question -- WTF are they all shooting at in the video above?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sid244: FTFA: "When all was said and done, Essex was found with over 200 rounds in his body. "

This is probably why they aren't going to make a movie about it.


yeah that part seems like some cop math.  i've seen what a single hunting round will do a deer.  there is no way a body could hold 200 rounds. After a 100 hits there wouldn't be a sq inch of tissue left that could even slow down a bullet let alone stop it.  Also how many rounds did the cops shoot?  They aren't exactly snipers and they are shooting from a helicopter.
 
general tso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yut.
 
amindtat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: sid244: FTFA: "When all was said and done, Essex was found with over 200 rounds in his body. "

This is probably why they aren't going to make a movie about it.

yeah that part seems like some cop math.  i've seen what a single hunting round will do a deer.  there is no way a body could hold 200 rounds. After a 100 hits there wouldn't be a sq inch of tissue left that could even slow down a bullet let alone stop it.  Also how many rounds did the cops shoot?  They aren't exactly snipers and they are shooting from a helicopter.


And even if 200 managed to hit the target from a moving helicopter, how many missed and where did they go?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pilot who "borrowed" a helo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Right out of central casting.

assets.rebelmouse.ioView Full Size
 
