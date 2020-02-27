 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland 19)   Indiana cop handcuffs and jails 15 year old son to "scare him straight." Bonus - the cop is stoned out of his gourd in his mugshot   (cleveland19.com) divider line
13
    More: Stupid, Constable, United States, state police, Law enforcement in the United States, Police, Chief of police, Hayes' 15-year-old son, Franklin High School  
•       •       •

728 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 11:15 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people's imagination of prison is bad enough that they don't need to be shown it.  If it isn't, then I don't think seeing it will help.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
teasing those inmates with a 15 year old boy is just mean.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would just use the, "I thought it was take your kids to work with you day," excuse. Was he not supposed to do that?

Really, in the grand scheme of things, that he is charged with a felony is pretty ridiculous. So he could shoot an unarmed person just for the hell of it, and nothing would probably happen to him. Screwing around with a family member? That's a felony.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One more time to kill the pain
 
havocmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"My dad handcuffed me, threw me in the back of his patrol car, abandoned me in front of the jail then beat me and I turned out fine, and even got a little bonus of a little thing called "respect for my elders" outta it!." - Every asshole on facebook right now.
 
Fissile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From my extensive personal observation, I have come to the conclusion that the the dudes who most want to be cops are the least suitable to be cops.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everyone: People don't parent their children any more and that's why they run wild!

Also everyone: ZOMG CHILD ABUSE! I'M OUTRAGED! ARREST HIM!
 
special20
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Everyone: People don't parent their children any more and that's why they run wild!

Also everyone: ZOMG CHILD ABUSE! I'M OUTRAGED! ARREST HIM!


Man, you suck.
 
MikeBoomshadow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There is no excuse for autoplay, and no excuse for bypassing browser settings and extensions to force it.

Also, I'm against unlawful detention.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Everyone: People don't parent their children any more and that's why they run wild!

Also everyone: ZOMG CHILD ABUSE! I'M OUTRAGED! ARREST HIM!


Yes. Literally *everyone* says both of those things. It's not one large group of people saying one, and one group saying the other.

Also: There is a wide gulf of parenting opportunity between "not parenting your children" and "cuffing and jailing your children"

In short, you may have posted the most ridiculous comment of the day. Please take your award. Bear in mind that I may post later today, so I'm apt to take the award from you before the day is done.
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This always straightened me out when I was a kid.  But, at 15, it's probably too late.

awaypoint.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: teasing those inmates with a 15 year old boy is just mean.


Goddamn that's funny.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report