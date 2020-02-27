 Skip to content
It's national chili day today. In deference, we will have one minute of flatulence. Times may vary
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How to make Vegan Chili".... Don't.
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 1 minute? Pfft, amateurs.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- T I M E - F O R - C H I L I -
Youtube pg54kstQhLM
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will eat mine over a big bowl of rice.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says who?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-cdn.tripadvisor.com


/may take more than a minute...,
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks.  Had chili last night.  Smothering a toasted cheese sandwich.   Re-odorized the bedroom last night / this morning.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather make a curry. At least that has flavour.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Current Resident [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blazing Saddles 1974 Campfire Scene
Youtube TXL33VZfi0c
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Texas, no beans means it's not chili and you're not allowed to participate. You either, Cincinnati. Cinnamon flavored spaghetti sauce is not chili either.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


cinci chili, extra onions please
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'd rather make a curry. At least that has flavour.


If your chili has no flavor, it is being made very, very wrong...
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I will eat vegan chili long before I ever touch that Cinci crap.  WTF is wrong with you folks out there?
 
Insain2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Insain2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Unmatched Brutality: I will eat vegan chili long before I ever touch that Cinci crap.  WTF is wrong with you folks out there?


Had it, & it SUX!!!!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only one minute? Amateurs.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Unmatched Brutality: I will eat vegan chili long before I ever touch that Cinci crap.  WTF is wrong with you folks out there?


I love chili and I love spaghetti. I would give it a shot.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Easiest chili recipe I've found is actually from Weight Watchers. It's really good.

https://www.weightwatchers.com/us/rec​i​pe/hearty-turkey-chili-1/5626a5d2a6d5b​396106fd65a

I omit the carrot because it's farking chili and carrots have no business being in there.

If you want more flavor, substitute the turkey for beef or pork. Add beer for more liquid if needed.

It's very flexible too. I will add green chiles or jalapeños or fresh corn for variety.
It's probably the most repeated dish in our house.

/yes, that way too
 
LostInTranslation
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had tacos for lunch. Close enough?
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Sorry, Texas, no beans means it's not chili and you're not allowed to participate. You either, Cincinnati. Cinnamon flavored spaghetti sauce is not chili either.


I think you're confusing bean soup with chili again.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Easiest chili recipe I've found is actually from Weight Watchers. It's really good.

https://www.weightwatchers.com/us/reci​pe/hearty-turkey-chili-1/5626a5d2a6d5b​396106fd65a

I omit the carrot because it's farking chili and carrots have no business being in there.

If you want more flavor, substitute the turkey for beef or pork. Add beer for more liquid if needed.

It's very flexible too. I will add green chiles or jalapeños or fresh corn for variety.
It's probably the most repeated dish in our house.

/yes, that way too


In my experience beef is way more flavorful than turkey. We try to substitute ground turkey for ground beef and it just isn't the same, so we add a bit of beef stock for flavor.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Chili's like pizza, unless you don't have a clue about what you're doing, it's all pretty good. Hell, I even like Wendy's chili for lunch.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Dangerous_sociopath: Easiest chili recipe I've found is actually from Weight Watchers. It's really good.

https://www.weightwatchers.com/us/reci​pe/hearty-turkey-chili-1/5626a5d2a6d5b​396106fd65a

I omit the carrot because it's farking chili and carrots have no business being in there.

If you want more flavor, substitute the turkey for beef or pork. Add beer for more liquid if needed.

It's very flexible too. I will add green chiles or jalapeños or fresh corn for variety.
It's probably the most repeated dish in our house.

/yes, that way too

In my experience beef is way more flavorful than turkey. We try to substitute ground turkey for ground beef and it just isn't the same, so we add a bit of beef stock for flavor.


While I'm not a huge fan I don't hate turkey but ground turkey just tastes funky and weird to me.
 
zifnarb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've won the chili contest at my wife's work with this recipe twice.  Uses an instant pot so it's quick and pretty easy.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chili is chili.  I you don't want to eat real chili then that's fine by me. but stop trying to make something like a vegan stew or soup and then call it chili.  It's not chili.

/don't even get me started on beyond meat products
//if you don't want to eat meat then why do you want something that tastes and looks like meat but is not meat?
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Making Cincinnati chili for dinner tonight. Really looking forward to it
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I sharted.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: Chili is chili.  I you don't want to eat real chili then that's fine by me. but stop trying to make something like a vegan stew or soup and then call it chili.  It's not chili.

/don't even get me started on beyond meat products
//if you don't want to eat meat then why do you want something that tastes and looks like meat but is not meat?


You want to eat meat, but shouldn't because of health reasons? I don't know, but aren't the non-meat substitutes generally better for you?
 
devilskware
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: Chili is chili.  I you don't want to eat real chili then that's fine by me. but stop trying to make something like a vegan stew or soup and then call it chili.  It's not chili.

/don't even get me started on beyond meat products
//if you don't want to eat meat then why do you want something that tastes and looks like meat but is not meat?


Oh look, it's that guy.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
headtopics.com
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ChrisDe: AndoCommando: Chili is chili.  I you don't want to eat real chili then that's fine by me. but stop trying to make something like a vegan stew or soup and then call it chili.  It's not chili.

/don't even get me started on beyond meat products
//if you don't want to eat meat then why do you want something that tastes and looks like meat but is not meat?

You want to eat meat, but shouldn't because of health reasons? I don't know, but aren't the non-meat substitutes generally better for you?


Well, duh for the plant protein!  Ask that "GirlyMan" Arnold Governator  about "Game Changers" on Netflix and he can help 'splain it to you!

As to chile, some of the very best comes from the Rio Grande Valley - Lemitar and Hatch have some of the world's best although I have heard that Australia is now the largest producer (thanks to Luke Longley!)  I spend almost two months a year putting up chiles and Jalapenos - frozen, dried and powdered and it goes with everything - Christmas chocolates, powder on buttered popcorn and most bland dishes!  the Suero sauce from Ch. Mexico benefits greatly from orange chile powder!  One of the few things I don't put it in is Natillas, a traditional New Mexican postre!
 
