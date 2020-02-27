 Skip to content
'It punctured many of our hearts:' Pictou County community deeply impacted by nail-gun crime, activists say. HEY, PHRASING
7
    Pictou County, Nova Scotia, New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Shawn Wade Hynes  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tveskimo.comView Full Size

Story leaves you a bit vacant...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't shoot your boss with a nail gun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Underappreciated art film.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does anyone need to buy a vowel?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lethal Weapon 2 (8/10) Movie CLIP - Nailed Em' Both (1989) HD
Youtube FM26ZXjPL_4
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is like kicking my heart in the balls.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This may be may favorite fark Phrasing thread:
https://www.fark.com/comments/9711499​/​Actual-headline-Princess-Dianas-impact​-endures-20-years-after-her-death-This​-is-why-we-need-to-bring-back-phrasing​
 
