 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Chernobyl's radioactive "Alienation Zone" threatened by arson, timber smuggling, possibly stalkers and other anomalies   (aljazeera.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Chernobyl disaster, Alienation Zone, long straight lines of clearings, state-run forestry, light-green patches of saplings, green mass, recent years, Police officers  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 12:29 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So....there were not aliens mentioned in Season One.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So radioactive houses, picnic tables, and toilet paper?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Alienation was a pretty good movie.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So your furniture glows in the dark?
 
Intel154
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm told it's like getting a chest x-ray
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Such is life in the zone.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Really? I thought the stalkers were clearly told to get out of there. Repeatedly.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Hammond!
 
Marine1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This threat needs more hardbass blyat

Gopnik McBlyat - Cheeki Breeki Revolt
Youtube qQvwxmsRM64
 
The_Limper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: [external-preview.redd.it image 664x1500]

Such is life in the zone.


HEY FBI! HEY FBI!
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

What a Chernobyl tree may look like.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 360x418]
What a Chernobyl tree may look like.


I am groottttt cyka blyat!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is that Pripyat?

I'm guessing if anyone tried calling the fire department, the response would have been "We're not falling for THAT one again!" >click<
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I watched a River Monsters episode where they let let him in to fish but gave him the badge that "counted" the radiation exposure he was accumulating, it wasn't too many hours before his badge was bleeping. Arsonists and thieving lumberjacks won't enjoy their new bodies
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: [Fark user image 800x450]
Is that Pripyat?

I'm guessing if anyone tried calling the fire department, the response would have been "We're not falling for THAT one again!" >click<


Pravda. It takes a lot of vodak to wash the taste of metal out of your mouth after those free chest x-rays.
 
vernonFL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alien Nation Was that the 90s show where the aliens got drunk on milk?

I loved that  show. It was like a buddy cop show with a human cop and an alien cop
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vernonFL: Alien Nation Was that the 90s show where the aliens got drunk on milk?

I loved that  show. It was like a buddy cop show with a human cop and an alien cop


You were also supposed to gift aliens with whole plants and not flower clippings.
 
Night Train Express [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marine1: This threat needs more hardbass blyat

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qQvwxmsR​M64]


Needs more Gopnik.

Meet the Bandits
Youtube 15gw2kFUl_0
 
Marine1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report