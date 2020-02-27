 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Bored Japanese Schoolgirls are waiting to talk to you   (reuters.com) divider line
15
    More: News, High school, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan, high schools, task force, spring break, TOKYO, Constitutional monarchy  
•       •       •

1036 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 9:43 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...and Abe is being honest here, too!
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You are eighteen year-old girl who live in small city of Japan
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's not going to last long if they don't speak English, because I don't speak Japanese.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Talking to me isn't going to make them less bored.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rev.K: That's not going to last long if they don't speak English, because I don't speak Japanese.


Sure. *That's* why it won't last long.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Weezer - El Scorcho (Director's Cut)
Youtube okthJIVbi6g
 
Slives [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Rev.K: That's not going to last long if they don't speak English, because I don't speak Japanese.

Sure. *That's* why it won't last long.


Hey, repeated sessions and you will get better, mabye even be able to make it to a ten-word chump.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't seem to find anything on the internet about Japanese schoolgirls.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i113.photobucket.comView Full Size

/They're all 18 or over.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah cause the thing I want to do the most right now is talk to some bored young ladies who'd raz me about being old and everything else. To which I'd point out their day in the old age seat is coming as they laugh and hang up.
 
mod3072
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nice try, but I'm not falling for that one again, Chris Hanson!
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: I can't seem to find anything on the internet about Japanese schoolgirls.


That's an etch-a-sketch
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rev.K: That's not going to last long if they don't speak English, because I don't speak Japanese.


Miso horny.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report