(The Oklahoman)   Protesting University of Oklahoma students have three demands: 1) Provost resignation, 2) a new multicultural center, and 3) a Popeye's on campus. Popeye's? That's the hill you want to die on?
43
posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 10:29 AM



elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you would prefer KFC?
and they're for damn sure not going w/ Chick-Fil-A.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... yes?
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you hire Fuzzy Zoeller as your chief negotiator.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How so.  You do realize there are quite a few baptists in Methlahoma?
 
Meltro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic negotiating strategy. be sure to ask for something extra so there's room to move at the table.

Heh, 'Multicultural Center'. Who would ever actually want one of those.
 
Fursecution
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm... spicy chicken!
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sooners look like:

thesportsdailydigital.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



thelostogle.comView Full Size



texarcher.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

While that is quite likely, it's more unlikely they'd attend THAT college. University of Oklahoma allows dancing and so forth... it wouldn't be kosher.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Organized by the Black Emergency Response Team, students sat outside of interim President Joseph Harroz's office with signs demanding action.."

Some people take their  right to a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich very seriously

VERY seriously:

https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/05/us/pop​e​yes-sandwich-stabbing/index.html
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, yeah!

In fact, forget the resignation and multicultural center!


/ bender.gif
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always throw in one insane demand so they fear you and cave.

"Multicultural center...these people are psychopaths. Give them what they want."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You forgot the guy wearing a barrel.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eh, half the school is for the baptist kids from Dallas (aka South Oklahoma) whose parents weren't strict enough to make them go to Baylor or Liberty university, but certainly won't let them live in Austin.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the hill you want to die on?
Fark user imageView Full Size

yes
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby clearly hasn't had Popeye's biscuits
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mmmm. There is nothing like it when the Milf is tender and lean.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To this day I am annoyed that there is a Popeye's at Ramstein AFB AND I CANNOT GO GET MY CHICKEN AND BISCUITS THERE!

/CRUEL FATE
/FAT SOLDIERS
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or their chicken.

Or their fries.

And as terrible as it is, I like their red beans and rice.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember years ago at this job we were all tired of the BS and ready to leave and our bosses asked us what we wanted. We gave them our list and one idiot put "jeans on Friday" on the list. That is all we got and the bosses acted like they did us a favor. They seemed shocked when so many quit.
 
eas81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rammstein - Du Hast (Official Video)
Youtube W3q8Od5qJio
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Earlier this week, Kathleen Brosnan, an OU faculty member in the history department, said the n-word multiple times while reading from a 1920's U.S. Senate document.

So reading directly from an official government document without censoring the language, while trying to show how racist even the elected leaders of this country were 100 years ago is unacceptable? Do these students have no concept of context and intent?
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now if a white guy suggested they put a Popeye's in the multicultural center they'd lose this shiat.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lose THEIR shiat.

/damnfattywhitefingers
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Me too.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sunny has not tried the new chicken sandwich
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I saw that, and have mixed feelings on it.  On one hand, it IS a historical document and it's important we don't forget things like that, and reading it aloud and in context has a huge impact. On the other hand, it's a term people that look like her have used for 200 years to dehumanize and degrade people that look like these students, and maybe a little self censoring would have been appropriate.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

So she needlessly said a word she could have blipped over without affecting her point by one iota, a few weeks after another oklahoma professor dropped a N-bomb while comparing it to "okay boomer".   Do these professors have no concept of context?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Their new chicken sandwich makes a mockery of every other historical attempt at putting chicken between bread.  Heard about it first on The Read and they were not making shiat up.
I would not stab someone for it but I do understand.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never tell them your fallback offer up front.
 
Gough
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I was certainly surprised when a Chic-Fil-A opened in the food court at our university.

It seems that a number of colleges and universities that have Sodexo as their food-service provider have brought in Chic-Fil-A to their food courts...where they are staffed by Sodexo employees.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

They're white people in Oklahoma, so ... no. No, they don't.

/from Oklahoma
//live here now
///early voting starts today, Democrats
////vote
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UO should settle for a Cultural Center before rushing off to get a Multicultural one.
 
special20
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Isn't it "dick thumb" though?
That's a tried and true tactic.
 
Sean M
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: I saw that, and have mixed feelings on it.  On one hand, it IS a historical document and it's important we don't forget things like that, and reading it aloud and in context has a huge impact. On the other hand, it's a term people that look like her have used for 200 years to dehumanize and degrade people that look like these students, and maybe a little self censoring would have been appropriate.


I think it needs to be read, in full context.

We've all heard about the KKK and other groups before.  About a decade ago, at a NY Public Library branch, they had a museum exhibit set up of various groups from around the world.  There was a display on the Nazis with a focus on Hitler, along with some of his personal effects.  They also had a full high-level Klan outfit on a mannequin on display.   I've heard plenty about both groups in history classes, in reading, etc., BUT it took on a whole deeper meaning when I was standing there, face-to-face with it.   In some respects, only then did the full gravity of these things hit me.  Even as someone who would probably not have been targeted by the KKK back in the day, it was absolutely intimidating.

It's easy to read things passively or skip over things whilst reading.   Yes, history isn't all puppies and roses.  Looking back at history can be uncomfortable, but needs to be done.  I assure you, any discomfort today's students feel by hearing an offending word is nothing compared to the discomfort of those who lived during that period.

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." -- George Santayana
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I mean, they are literate so I assume they are not *from* Oklahoma and came for the job.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sean M: It's easy to read things passively or skip over things whilst reading.   Yes, history isn't all puppies and roses.  Looking back at history can be uncomfortable, but needs to be done.  I assure you, any discomfort today's students feel by hearing an offending word is nothing compared to the discomfort of those who lived during that period.


It's easy to tell people they need to man up and not be offended because you, as a white guy, are mad that there is a word it's not socially acceptable for you to say.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

They're so perky, I love that.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

As we all know from reading Fark, Oklahoma doesn't have a monopoly on illiteracy or racism.

And it doesn't yet have its own tag. I was educated here and I do OK.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

There's a whole lot of flyover shiathole in this country, but as a Texas grad a precondition of my diploma is to never miss an opportunity to single out and shiat on our mentally impaired neighbor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I am neither from Oklahoma nor have any ties to Oklahoma, I am merely equal opportunity. So here is your counter point.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And a hard boiled egg.
 
