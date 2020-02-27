 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Today's "employee caught selling stuff from work on eBay" story comes to us from Warrendale, PA   (wpxi.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Pennsylvania, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Allegheny River, worth of items, Wednesday morning, Allegheny County, Pittsburgh, Ohio River  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 9:59 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fissile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Isn't most of the good stuff for sale on eBay obtained like this?

CSB:  A friend worked at a military contractor where they manufactured valves for missiles and such.  The guy in the shipping department was stealing titanium stock and selling it on eBay.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fissile: Isn't most of the good stuff for sale on eBay obtained like this?

CSB:  A friend worked at a military contractor where they manufactured valves for missiles and such.  The guy in the shipping department was stealing titanium stock and selling it on eBay.


Oof. Depending upon what you're describing that could have been an export control violation.

As for the topic in general:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Fissile: Isn't most of the good stuff for sale on eBay obtained like this?

CSB:  A friend worked at a military contractor where they manufactured valves for missiles and such.  The guy in the shipping department was stealing titanium stock and selling it on eBay.

Oof. Depending upon what you're describing that could have been an export control violation.

As for the topic in general:

[Fark user image 474x356]


Wasn't finished product.  The dude was stealing titanium bar stock mostly.
 
Lukinmosquito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't Johnny Cash write a song about this?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Prior to these charges, Heaney has been convicted of theft and burglary. "

Way to mess it up for everyone coming after you who are trying to turn their lives around.  well done.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report