(CNN) Nice shootin', Tex
37
37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad babysitter with a gun is a good babysitter with a gun.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pew pew!!


King Something
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
but was the babysitter hot?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

edmo: Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon.


Do you really think that would make a difference?  That's one of those things that sounds great on paper but won't do a damn thing in the real world.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well how did the selfies turn out? Was it worth it?

shiat reporting these days I tells ya.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

edmo: "found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.


No one will gunsplain this to you. or ever has in this context. Stop jerking yourself with falsehoods and winning arguments with yourself that no one is actually having with you.

No one has ever said gun safety wasn't important or storing them properly wasn't important.
And by and large the folks that leave guns all over their place out like this...or take selfies with them...  are...
how shall we say it... in your camp anyway... politically speaking.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I need to see the selfies before I can make a full judgment.

Just kidding. Charge her with criminal negligence at the very least
 
The Kitchen Ninja
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only the 10 year old boy was also armed, this could have all been prevented.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Isn't gun training state mandated in Texas?  Y'know, right after mornin' prurrs and fark the messikins class?
 
Bowen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Accident does not mean what these people think it means.

If I'm driving down the highway and a goose flies into my windshield, startling me and sending my car into a pole, I've had a car accident.

If I'm driving down the highway while texting, shaving, and drinking a beer before crashing - it's not an accident.
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stlbluez: And by and large the folks that leave guns all over their place out like this...or take selfies with them...  are...
how shall we say it... in your camp anyway... politically speaking.


Dying to know the rest of this thought.


Also, no charges mentioned? Really?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bowen: Accident does not mean what these people think it means.

If I'm driving down the highway and a goose flies into my windshield, startling me and sending my car into a pole, I've had a car accident.

If I'm driving down the highway while texting, shaving, and drinking a beer before crashing - it's not an accident.


Accident means you didn't do it on purpose.  I can be careless and negligent while driving or playing with a gun, but it's still an accident.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: "found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.


They will go out of their way to explain this is an accident. Besides leaving a firearm unsecured in a home with a small child you hired a babysitter stupid enough to play with it. The kid clearly didn't know rule one is you treat EVERY GUN AS LOADED AT ALL TIMES.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The incident occurred at an apartment in Houston on Tuesday evening...

This sounds a lot more like Thug Life than Cowboy Life.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: "found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.


I'm kind of confused that a woman who somehow got into full legal adulthood without learning the basics of how guns work, something that requires active effort to avoid in farking Texas, also felt the urge to farking pick one up and play with it.  I would have assumed that the number of resources you have to invest in maintaining that level of ignorance in this state usually indicates some sort of aversion to or fear of the things.

Anyhow, she's an adult, hopefully they throw the farking book and make an example of her.  We don't really need this kind of person walking around in proximity to all of the people who aren't giant risks to the physical safety of everyone around them.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

not enough beer: edmo: "found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.

They will go out of their way to explain this is an accident. Besides leaving a firearm unsecured in a home with a small child you hired a babysitter stupid enough to play with it. The kid clearly didn't know rule one is you treat EVERY GUN AS LOADED AT ALL TIMES.


It says the babysitter was 19. She was an adult. A very stupid one at that
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Bowen: Accident does not mean what these people think it means.

If I'm driving down the highway and a goose flies into my windshield, startling me and sending my car into a pole, I've had a car accident.

If I'm driving down the highway while texting, shaving, and drinking a beer before crashing - it's not an accident.

Accident means you didn't do it on purpose.  I can be careless and negligent while driving or playing with a gun, but it's still an accident.


The difference is negligence in a car often results in charges and with a gun sadly there is nothing we can do.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: edmo: Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon.

Do you really think that would make a difference?  That's one of those things that sounds great on paper but won't do a damn thing in the real world.


Why not, we teach people how to be safe with other dangerous items? If you aren't willing to try then your as bad as the insufferable 2A fools who say having to wait to buy 14 hand guns, goes against their 2A.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: not enough beer: edmo: "found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.

They will go out of their way to explain this is an accident. Besides leaving a firearm unsecured in a home with a small child you hired a babysitter stupid enough to play with it. The kid clearly didn't know rule one is you treat EVERY GUN AS LOADED AT ALL TIMES.

It says the babysitter was 19. She was an adult. A very stupid one at that


Fair but I still consider 19 years olds kids as their brains will take up another half decade to fully develop good decision making abilities. That said you are right.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Isn't gun training state mandated in Texas?  Y'know, right after mornin' prurrs and fark the messikins class?


Well, the "Fark the messikins" class is pretty short these days:
History 1800's
#1 - "Remember the Alamo"
#2 - "If a Mexican won't sell you his land - his Widow will!"
History 1900's
#1 - "Keep on pickin' them crops thar Boy!"
#2 - "You get 30-Life for smoking that thar Marihjuana and looking at the white wimmen!"
History 2020
#1 - "All Messicans are Rapists and Murderors"
#2 - "Build that thar Wall!"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Biased headline, CNN.

A 19-year-old baby sitter accidentally exercised her Second Amendment rights while she was taking selfies, police say

See? Much better.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
just 1 out of 150,000,000...(joe biden)
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

not enough beer: pastramithemosterotic: not enough beer: edmo: "found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.

They will go out of their way to explain this is an accident. Besides leaving a firearm unsecured in a home with a small child you hired a babysitter stupid enough to play with it. The kid clearly didn't know rule one is you treat EVERY GUN AS LOADED AT ALL TIMES.

It says the babysitter was 19. She was an adult. A very stupid one at that

Fair but I still consider 19 years olds kids as their brains will take up another half decade to fully develop good decision making abilities. That said you are right.


I did a LOT of dumb things when I was that age, most of them while intoxicated. I never thought to fool around with guns. None of my friends did.

Now, there were more than a few poor decisions made involving bikes and skateboards, but the most those resulted in was the occasional road rash or fractured leg.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Jeebus Saves: edmo: Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon.

Do you really think that would make a difference?  That's one of those things that sounds great on paper but won't do a damn thing in the real world.

Why not, we teach people how to be safe with other dangerous items? If you aren't willing to try then your as bad as the insufferable 2A fools who say having to wait to buy 14 hand guns, goes against their 2A.


We make people take classes and pass a test before we give them a drivers license.  How's that work out?  There are 2 basic rules with guns.  Treat them like they're loaded at all times and don't point them at things you don't intend to shoot.  Lock them up and keep them away from kids is a good one too, but you do you.  I know these things and I do not own a gun.  What else would you like the class to consist of?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Jeebus Saves: Bowen: Accident does not mean what these people think it means.

If I'm driving down the highway and a goose flies into my windshield, startling me and sending my car into a pole, I've had a car accident.

If I'm driving down the highway while texting, shaving, and drinking a beer before crashing - it's not an accident.

Accident means you didn't do it on purpose.  I can be careless and negligent while driving or playing with a gun, but it's still an accident.

The difference is negligence in a car often results in charges and with a gun sadly there is nothing we can do.


You think that people who accidentally shoot another person don't get charged with crimes?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: not enough beer: pastramithemosterotic: not enough beer: edmo: "found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.

They will go out of their way to explain this is an accident. Besides leaving a firearm unsecured in a home with a small child you hired a babysitter stupid enough to play with it. The kid clearly didn't know rule one is you treat EVERY GUN AS LOADED AT ALL TIMES.

It says the babysitter was 19. She was an adult. A very stupid one at that

Fair but I still consider 19 years olds kids as their brains will take up another half decade to fully develop good decision making abilities. That said you are right.

I did a LOT of dumb things when I was that age, most of them while intoxicated. I never thought to fool around with guns. None of my friends did.

Now, there were more than a few poor decisions made involving bikes and skateboards, but the most those resulted in was the occasional road rash or fractured leg.


Yeah me too. I am not saying they should excuse her bad decision making just noting the parents should have secured their firearms.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: not enough beer: Jeebus Saves: Bowen: Accident does not mean what these people think it means.

If I'm driving down the highway and a goose flies into my windshield, startling me and sending my car into a pole, I've had a car accident.

If I'm driving down the highway while texting, shaving, and drinking a beer before crashing - it's not an accident.

Accident means you didn't do it on purpose.  I can be careless and negligent while driving or playing with a gun, but it's still an accident.

The difference is negligence in a car often results in charges and with a gun sadly there is nothing we can do.

You think that people who accidentally shoot another person don't get charged with crimes?


There was just a case in Winston Salem an apartment maintenance worker was shot in the chest by accident no charges. I can find more examples but don't have time. It's fifty fifty if they file charges a lot of times.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: "found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.


Agreed.  Institute a semester of mandatory firearms safety training in high school.  Problem solved.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Jeebus Saves: not enough beer: Jeebus Saves: Bowen: Accident does not mean what these people think it means.

If I'm driving down the highway and a goose flies into my windshield, startling me and sending my car into a pole, I've had a car accident.

If I'm driving down the highway while texting, shaving, and drinking a beer before crashing - it's not an accident.

Accident means you didn't do it on purpose.  I can be careless and negligent while driving or playing with a gun, but it's still an accident.

The difference is negligence in a car often results in charges and with a gun sadly there is nothing we can do.

You think that people who accidentally shoot another person don't get charged with crimes?

There was just a case in Winston Salem an apartment maintenance worker was shot in the chest by accident no charges. I can find more examples but don't have time. It's fifty fifty if they file charges a lot of times.


Like most things, it depends on the circumstances.  If I'm with a bunch of friends showing off my sweet cowboy moves, twirling the gun around, and I shoot one of them, I'll more than likely be charged.  If I pick up a gun and it goes off, I probably wont.  And that's a good thing.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

not enough beer: The difference is negligence in a car often results in charges and with a gun sadly there is nothing we can do.


If this woman gets off it'll be because the parents didn't want to participate in the charges, which... fair enough, it's their call:  Objectively, this does in fact fall under the definition of criminal negligence in Texas and she could be put in jail for quite a while over it.

The same thing applies to criminal negligence in car wrecks where no one died and the not-at-fault party doesn't want to push the matter beyond the realm of civil law, honestly.  Criminal courts tend to have limited resources so they prefer to let arguable stuff like non-fatal negligent crimes slide unless one of the involved parties really wants it taken all the way.  Which, on the advice of a lawyer, they usually don't since it doesn't actually gain the victim any kind of recompense, really.  So... actually, no, short of the case being super clear-cut like one party being drunk off their ass when the cops arrived negligence in auto collisions usually doesn't result in charges.

Basically this woman is extremely lucky that the child lived.  If he had died then it wouldn't matter in the slightest whether the parents forgave her or not and she'd be on the hook for manslaughter, which actually has a minimum sentence (two years) in Texas.

Jeebus Saves: We make people take classes and pass a test before we give them a drivers license.  How's that work out?  There are 2 basic rules with guns.  Treat them like they're loaded at all times and don't point them at things you don't intend to shoot.  Lock them up and keep them away from kids is a good one too, but you do you.  I know these things and I do not own a gun.  What else would you like the class to consist of?


You have actually just described the required CCP course for Texas prior to some assholes farking up our permitting laws a few years back.  Toss in that you had to memorize the basic laws on lethal force and self-defense (because duh) and demonstrate that you could physically load and point the gun downrange without putting anyone around you in danger (also because farking duh) and that's literally 100% of it.  The analogy to a driver's license is actually very solid, it was almost literally the same thing to the point that a TX-CHL is actually currently handled by the same department as the drivers' licenses and you can present it in place of one in many situations.

The old CCP system actually worked incredibly well, permit holders (who, by definition, had taken the course to review these things that are, yes, rather obvious to anyone with common sense) were involved in violent crimes like two orders of magnitude less often than the general population and charged with significantly fewer crimes than police officers.  Just because knowledge is basic does not mean that reviewing it isn't worth the effort.

// Full disclosure: one of my job responsibilities is to teach HAZMAT courses so you're damned right I'm not just talking about handguns or cars specifically.  Going over basic shiat like how to put out a fire once a year drops incident rates massively, despite everyone in the company "already knowing that".
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: edmo: "found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.

Agreed.  Institute a semester of mandatory firearms safety training in high school.  Problem solved.


Sweet.  If everyone knew how dangerous they inherently are, there would be more pressure to control access.  Good plan!
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: AngryDragon: edmo: "found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.

Agreed.  Institute a semester of mandatory firearms safety training in high school.  Problem solved.

Sweet.  If everyone knew how dangerous they inherently are, there would be more pressure to control access.  Good plan!


Cool so what subject do you want to cut for gun training?
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Jeebus Saves: Bowen: Accident does not mean what these people think it means.

If I'm driving down the highway and a goose flies into my windshield, startling me and sending my car into a pole, I've had a car accident.

If I'm driving down the highway while texting, shaving, and drinking a beer before crashing - it's not an accident.

Accident means you didn't do it on purpose.  I can be careless and negligent while driving or playing with a gun, but it's still an accident.

The difference is negligence in a car often results in charges and with a gun sadly there is nothing we can do.


Welp...there it is.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: AngryDragon: edmo: "found a gun"

"Thinking the weapon was unloaded..."

Maybe "well-regulated" ought to mean training everyone how to properly use a weapon. And how to properly safeguard a weapon. I'm sure someone will gunsplain to me that the gunowner's 2A rights and the babysitters's 2A rights trump the victim's rights.

Agreed.  Institute a semester of mandatory firearms safety training in high school.  Problem solved.

Sweet.  If everyone knew how dangerous they inherently are, there would be more pressure to control access.  Good plan!


Guns are perfectly safe if you follow 4 basic rules and don't rely on games or Hollywood for your body of knowledge.

not enough beer: Cool so what subject do you want to cut for gun training?


I think an hour a week less of playing sports would be a good sacrifice.
 
Bowen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: not enough beer: Jeebus Saves: not enough beer: Jeebus Saves: Bowen: Accident does not mean what these people think it means.

If I'm driving down the highway and a goose flies into my windshield, startling me and sending my car into a pole, I've had a car accident.

If I'm driving down the highway while texting, shaving, and drinking a beer before crashing - it's not an accident.

Accident means you didn't do it on purpose.  I can be careless and negligent while driving or playing with a gun, but it's still an accident.

The difference is negligence in a car often results in charges and with a gun sadly there is nothing we can do.

You think that people who accidentally shoot another person don't get charged with crimes?

There was just a case in Winston Salem an apartment maintenance worker was shot in the chest by accident no charges. I can find more examples but don't have time. It's fifty fifty if they file charges a lot of times.

Like most things, it depends on the circumstances.  If I'm with a bunch of friends showing off my sweet cowboy moves, twirling the gun around, and I shoot one of them, I'll more than likely be charged.  If I pick up a gun and it goes off, I probably wont.  And that's a good thing.


Guns don't "go off."
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

