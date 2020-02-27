 Skip to content
(Independent)   Man learns the hard way not to buy parachutes from ACME, especially from salesmen that appear to be coyotes   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were his jealous mistress and her pointy-headed other boyfriend seen sneaking in and out of the shed where the parachutes were stored with a large bottle of acid?
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.memecdn.com
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His skydiving partner, who worked for Paragon Skydive, survived the fall but suffered a broken leg.

Guess who used his partner to break his fall?
 
Insain2
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Gotz ta luv that.........
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
He was just living the thud life!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If the man were a coyote instead, he'd have recovered by now and would be busy planning his next fool proof plan to nearly get himself killed.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Canopies develop holes. Patches are common,and there are specific regulations covering their use,just like anything else the FAA does.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: If the man were a coyote instead, he'd have recovered by now and would be busy planning his next fool proof plan to nearly get himself killed.


Yep, he bounced, but won't bounce back...
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The company told The Sun: "All the equipment was functioning 100 per cent correctly. It was maintained according to the regulations."

Huh. I didn't think people usually died when everything was working correctly with a parachute.
 
mod3072
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Man learns the hard way that his wife has been boning a skydiving instructor.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JesseL: The company told The Sun: "All the equipment was functioning 100 per cent correctly. It was maintained according to the regulations."

Huh. I didn't think people usually died when everything was working correctly with a parachute.


A lot more people die doing something stupid with a fully operational parachute than die due to a damaged parachute.

From what detail we're offered, this sounds like a hard landing more than anything else. It's possible the canopy was damaged such that flaring didn't slow it down as they approached.

Still, I'm trying to pull up this Paragon Skydive on a list of certified DZs, and I'm not getting much in the way of results...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Willingly jumping out of a functioning airplane...

/ There's your problem
 
great_tigers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I could die any way possible, skydiving would be it. Done in second while you're having fun.
 
GungFu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a way to go. But what happened to the reserve 'chute?
In this day and age, I find it hard to believe that nobody has yet come up with some contraption that would allow sky divers to land not solely based on the use of a parachute, which, obviously, isn't infallible as a 'safety' device.

I know one guy landed on a gigantic net. Good start. And wingsuits exist. Hey, maybe include those aspects and limit the chance of death if your chute is shiat?

Personally, maybe not jumping out of a plane would suffice.
 
GungFu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

great_tigers: If I could die any way possible, skydiving would be it. Done in second while you're having fun.


Seeing the ground approaching your face at 100s of mph = fun.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow, what a monumentally schitty web page. The article is full of reference links that just take you to a copy of the same page but with a different url. They must be really desperate for the page clicks!
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From another website:

"Paragon Skydive has blamed its military-trained instructor Matthew McGonagle, 34, for "panicking" and turning too sharply when he missed the landing zone, according to the paper."

If that is true then they probably pancaked in while turning. I have seen that at the drop zone before. Even a gentle turn while landing can seriously mess someone up.
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
whatacharacter.com
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They used a marker to track the bad parts of the canopy? Then kept it going for use in their business. What did they work for the Trump FEMA before going into that line of work?

GungFu: But what happened to the reserve 'chute?


It was probably too low when the problems became a real issue.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I believe parachute riggers are criminally liable for issues like this...

Any riggers around to confirm?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GungFu: great_tigers: If I could die any way possible, skydiving would be it. Done in second while you're having fun.

Seeing the ground approaching your face at 100s of mph = fun.


I watched my grand father die over the course of 8 months. Each breath was labored. He was pumped full of drugs and had no clue who anyone was. The number of times I got the call "tonight is the night he will die. You better come here" exceeded both hands.

If it could be over with in a matter of seconds, hell yes please.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: I believe parachute riggers are criminally liable for issues like this...

Any riggers around to confirm?


For low turns? A little out of my control that.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pics.me.me
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Jelly Bean Raider: I believe parachute riggers are criminally liable for issues like this...

Any riggers around to confirm?

For low turns? A little out of my control that.


I always wondered why riggers would allow that kind of maneuver...

The holes in the chute.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: drewogatory: Jelly Bean Raider: I believe parachute riggers are criminally liable for issues like this...

Any riggers around to confirm?

For low turns? A little out of my control that.

I always wondered why riggers would allow that kind of maneuver...

The holes in the chute.


Maybe they where speed holes.
 
