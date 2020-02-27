 Skip to content
(Washington City Paper)   "Children and plants have been weaponized, and it's drawn the attention of three different government bodies." And you thought your neighborhood Facebook group was crazy   (washingtoncitypaper.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ahhh a refreshing 'everyone here is an asshole' story. Those are always a fun read
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do does this mean we'll be seeing pbs documentaries like "the child soldiers of Evergreen Terrace"
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Zoning is why libertarianism is ultimately not popular.  "You can do whatever you want with your property" sounds well and good, until your neighbor decides to start accepting used tires.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This will shake the country like the aftermath of the Bowling Green Massacre.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well at least the lawyers make a lot of money, so there is some positive outcome to this story.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hanlon, who works as a bankruptcy attorney and has lived in his home for 25 years, has a reputation as an opponent of home renovations in his neighborhood.

found the asshole.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look, people in DC have to be vigilant like this when they hear their neighbors are gonna remodel because of assholes like this who ruin the look of the historic neighborhood:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Karen is in transition, you know. You never can tell what the hormone therapy will do.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Do does this mean we'll be seeing pbs documentaries like "the child soldiers of Evergreen Terrace This Old House"


FTFM
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: Look, people in DC have to be vigilant like this when they hear their neighbors are gonna remodel because of assholes like this who ruin the look of the historic neighborhood:
[Fark user image 620x413]


Gentrification or new drug dealer on the block? You decide!
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Look, people in DC have to be vigilant like this when they hear their neighbors are gonna remodel because of assholes like this who ruin the look of the historic neighborhood:
[Fark user image 620x413]


Is that real? That is farking appalling.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Walker: Look, people in DC have to be vigilant like this when they hear their neighbors are gonna remodel because of assholes like this who ruin the look of the historic neighborhood:
[Fark user image 620x413]

Is that real? That is farking appalling.


its pretty much what the people in the article want to do
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Look, people in DC have to be vigilant like this when they hear their neighbors are gonna remodel because of assholes like this who ruin the look of the historic neighborhood:
[Fark user image image 620x413]


Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz?
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
farkin' uppity white people again. whodathunkit?
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: thismomentinblackhistory: Walker: Look, people in DC have to be vigilant like this when they hear their neighbors are gonna remodel because of assholes like this who ruin the look of the historic neighborhood:
[Fark user image 620x413]

Is that real? That is farking appalling.

its pretty much what the people in the article want to do


No, it isn't. But the question still remains; is that real? I think not.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Look, people in DC have to be vigilant like this when they hear their neighbors are gonna remodel because of assholes like this who ruin the look of the historic neighborhood:
[Fark user image 620x413]


Jesus Christ

The 2nd story windows don't even align
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Walker: Look, people in DC have to be vigilant like this when they hear their neighbors are gonna remodel because of assholes like this who ruin the look of the historic neighborhood:
[Fark user image 620x413]

Is that real? That is farking appalling.


Yeah, it's real, they call them "pop ups" and it's not the only one. Just the ugliest one. DC has beautiful rows of old rowhouses then some asshole goes and does that. That's why neighbors get so upset when they hear people want to remodel. They want the neighborhoods to stay like this and I don't blame them:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: nhdjoseywales: thismomentinblackhistory: Walker: Look, people in DC have to be vigilant like this when they hear their neighbors are gonna remodel because of assholes like this who ruin the look of the historic neighborhood:
[Fark user image 620x413]

Is that real? That is farking appalling.

its pretty much what the people in the article want to do

No, it isn't. But the question still remains; is that real? I think not.


It's real.  I did a reverse image search:
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.dccondoboutique.com/blog/​e​veryone-in-dc-has-an-opinion-about-pop​-ups.html
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh who the fark cares.
Rich people, that who.
fark 'em. fark 'em all.
 
Report