 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Iran: Uh, everything is under control. Situation normal, just canceling Friday prayers in Tehran due to coronavirus. But, uh, everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here, now, thank you. How are you?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
45
    More: Interesting, Semiofficial news agencies, Friday prayers, Iran, News agency, Tehran, TEHRAN  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 10:10 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Luke! We're gonna have company!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, the Hajj isn't for another 5 months. Here's hoping they have it under control by then.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japan just asked all their schools to close until late March.  ALL OF THEM!
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son is planning on studying in So. Korea this summer so I'm getting a kick ...
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: On the bright side, the Hajj isn't for another 5 months. Here's hoping they have it under control by then.


Saudi Arabia has already banned all foreign pilgrims. Two million people in close proximity seems like a recipe for disaster.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a bad feeling about this...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Semiofficial news agencies?" Have we heard anything from "semiofficial news agencies," in iran before?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: Japan just asked all their schools to close until late March.  ALL OF THEM!


Just like they do every flu season

/s
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: My son is planning on studying in So. Korea this summer so I'm getting a kick ...


That's fine. They'll all be dead by then.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: On the bright side, the Hajj isn't for another 5 months. Here's hoping they have it under control by then.


The Greater Hajj, you mean. The non-obligatory pilgrimages would normally be taking place now, but as others have pointed out, SA has said you cannot haz circumambulations of any kind

Fark user imageView Full Size
.

Not yours.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think they would schedule *more* prayers...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: Japan just asked all their schools to close until late March.  ALL OF THEM!


They shutdown everything?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are all going to die....
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late, Iran. Your scientists returned from the Wuhan lab infected so now you die
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zerkalo: Too late, Iran. Your scientists returned from the Wuhan lab infected so now you die


How did Iran get infected so quickly, it's not exactly right next door to China?
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot of urine-saturated pantaloons around these here parts.

Who let the babies roam free without chaperone?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hokey religions and ancient rituals are no match for a good vaccine at your side, kid.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is kind of a big deal for Islamic societies. I wonder just how large their problem really is?
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: My son is planning on studying in So. Korea this summer so I'm getting a kick ...


K-Pop scholarship?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: Lot of urine-saturated pantaloons around these here parts.

Who let the babies roam free without chaperone?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"We get back without you ill call your folks"
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: TommyDeuce: On the bright side, the Hajj isn't for another 5 months. Here's hoping they have it under control by then.

The Greater Hajj, you mean. The non-obligatory pilgrimages would normally be taking place now, but as others have pointed out, SA has said you cannot haz circumambulations of any kind



There is no way they allow the big show to go on. If they are barring pilgrims now, the Hajj is certainly canceled this year.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate it when the Call to Prayer is interrupted by repeated coughing.  Just spoils everything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: TommyDeuce: On the bright side, the Hajj isn't for another 5 months. Here's hoping they have it under control by then.

Saudi Arabia has already banned all foreign pilgrims. Two million people in close proximity seems like a recipe for disaster.


John Wayne inconsolable.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: zerkalo: Too late, Iran. Your scientists returned from the Wuhan lab infected so now you die

How did Iran get infected so quickly, it's not exactly right next door to China?


I was curious, too. Apparently it's pilgrims plus Iran is a crossroads for the region. After reading this, I expect Afghanistan is going to make the news soon.

NY Times 'Recipe for a Massive Viral Outbreak': Iran Emerges as a Worldwide ThreatLong a regional crossroads, Iran is spreading the new coronavirus to a host of neighboring countries. Many are ill equipped to cope. - "...Religious pilgrims, migrant workers, businessmen, soldiers and clerics all flow constantly across Iran's frontiers, often crossing into countries with few border controls, weak and ineffective governments and fragile health systems.Now, as it struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Iran is also emerging as the second focal point after China for the spread of the disease. Cases in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates - even one in Canada - have all been traced to Iran...

"...But the [Afghan/Irani] border is difficult to seal. Thousands cross every week for religious pilgrimages, trade, jobs and study - about 30,000 in January alone, the International Organization of Migration, an intergovernmental agency, reported.
"In the past two weeks, more than a 1,000 people have visited or traveled to Qom from Herat, which means they come into closer contact with the virus," the Afghan heath minister, Ferozuddin Feroz, said on Monday at a news conference in Kabul."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: We are all going to die....


Tease.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yowza.


The Guardian - Iran's deputy health minister: I have coronavirus - "Iran's deputy health minister said he has contracted the coronavirus and placed himself in isolation, a day after appearing feverish at a press conference in which he downplayed its spread in the shrine city of Qom and said mass quarantines were unnecessary...

"...Images of one of the country's most senior public health officials appearing sweaty and pale and acknowledging he had contracted the disease left many Iranians deeply troubled and are likely to further paralyse a county reeling from its rapid onset. In the short video, Hirachi acknowledged that "many may get infected" echoing concerns that have taken root in the rest of the Middle East, which is home to millions of people living in densely packed refugee camps. "
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: "Semiofficial news agencies?" Have we heard anything from "semiofficial news agencies," in iran before?


The big question is if we'll ever hear from semiofficial news agencies again.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
since when did taking responsible and reasonable precautions become a reason to farking panic?

calm your tits people, ffs.
 
bdub77
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We are all going to die....


The irony is that the first county in the US probably responsible for our country's Coronavirus outbreak is Yolo County.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

raerae1980: zerkalo: Too late, Iran. Your scientists returned from the Wuhan lab infected so now you die

How did Iran get infected so quickly, it's not exactly right next door to China?


There are likely a number of countries that have been infected by this for a couple of months already, but they are just figuring it out now. Iran's first case probably happened in early January, before the first public mention of the disease. And now people know about it, nations are catching up with testing for it.

A virus that can incubate for the better part of a month will ALWAYS stay at least a month ahead of the scientists chasing it.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: zerkalo: Too late, Iran. Your scientists returned from the Wuhan lab infected so now you die

How did Iran get infected so quickly, it's not exactly right next door to China?


It makes me wonder what is going on in the 'Stans, Aside from Afghanistan.

I hope Sebastian Stan is okay
 
reddc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I picture that article framed in the offices of the Star and Daily Mail as an example of the perfect article. Every story I read repeats the bullet points, exactly, in the first paragraph or two. It annoys the hell out of me!
This one is a triple threat! The rare Ctrl/C Ctrl/V story. The purest form of journalism! It has Who -semi official news agencies, Where -Iran and Tehran, Why-because of the out break, When- Friday and How - they said it!
 
tommyl66
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shah, the odds of successfully containing the coronavirus is approximately three-thousand-seven-hundred-twenty to one!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: fark'emfeed'emfish: "Semiofficial news agencies?" Have we heard anything from "semiofficial news agencies," in iran before?

The big question is if we'll ever hear from semiofficial news agencies again.


Iran is being rather open about this. Their reported fatality rate is higher than elsewhere (probably because less serious cases are hard to track).

The response isn't perfect, but nothing is, and the health authorities are dealing with an authoritarian regime, mobility of pilgrim and workers, and resources limited by years of sanctions.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Even Allah is tired of their shiat.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

brizzle365: since when did taking responsible and reasonable precautions become a reason to farking panic?

calm your tits people, ffs.


Dude, this is a fark thread, there's no room for reasoned responses here. All planning and precautions do is have the same morons next time cry that we overhyped coronavirus and shut down everything and "nothing happened".
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Masoumeh Ebtekar, one of the Iranian vice-presidents has it.  She is probably familiar to at least some Americans from 1979and through the years.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: She is probably familiar to at least some Americans


Of course, who could forget her incredible, buzzer beating half court shot in the 86 NBA finals?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: On the bright side, the Hajj isn't for another 5 months. Here's hoping they have it under control by then.


Hajj is potentially cancelled for non-Saudis (or whoever else gets in visa free, I'm guessing)...

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.chic​a​gotribune.com/nation-world/ct-nw-coron​avirus-global-spread-cancellations-202​00227-6jeppqe3gzgpfidm5asqby3knm-story​.html%3foutputType=amp

/though maybe they should go through with it because I'm sure God will protect the faithful
/s
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brizzle365: since when did taking responsible and reasonable precautions become a reason to farking panic?

calm your tits people, ffs.


Don't tell me how to live my life.

My tits are like the ocean, they will never be tamed.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaytkay: raerae1980: zerkalo: Too late, Iran. Your scientists returned from the Wuhan lab infected so now you die

How did Iran get infected so quickly, it's not exactly right next door to China?

I was curious, too. Apparently it's pilgrims plus Iran is a crossroads for the region. After reading this, I expect Afghanistan is going to make the news soon.

NY Times 'Recipe for a Massive Viral Outbreak': Iran Emerges as a Worldwide ThreatLong a regional crossroads, Iran is spreading the new coronavirus to a host of neighboring countries. Many are ill equipped to cope. - "...Religious pilgrims, migrant workers, businessmen, soldiers and clerics all flow constantly across Iran's frontiers, often crossing into countries with few border controls, weak and ineffective governments and fragile health systems.Now, as it struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Iran is also emerging as the second focal point after China for the spread of the disease. Cases in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates - even one in Canada - have all been traced to Iran...

"...But the [Afghan/Irani] border is difficult to seal. Thousands cross every week for religious pilgrimages, trade, jobs and study - about 30,000 in January alone, the International Organization of Migration, an intergovernmental agency, reported.
"In the past two weeks, more than a 1,000 people have visited or traveled to Qom from Herat, which means they come into closer contact with the virus," the Afghan heath minister, Ferozuddin Feroz, said on Monday at a news conference in Kabul."


Oh wow.....thank you for that info!     We are so farked if this is the case.   Guess I should be glad I didn't buy my airfare to Europe yet......(._. )
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: raerae1980: zerkalo: Too late, Iran. Your scientists returned from the Wuhan lab infected so now you die

How did Iran get infected so quickly, it's not exactly right next door to China?

There are likely a number of countries that have been infected by this for a couple of months already, but they are just figuring it out now. Iran's first case probably happened in early January, before the first public mention of the disease. And now people know about it, nations are catching up with testing for it.

A virus that can incubate for the better part of a month will ALWAYS stay at least a month ahead of the scientists chasing it.


I'm getting the urge to read Outbreak again.
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least they are smarter then Cheeto Mussolini who said the flu is deadlier, and is more worried about it affecting "his" economy.

Also they stopped us from breaking a huge proxy war, even though if any of you knew your history you'd know Sotemi, helped the united stats a time or 2.
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why isn't god protecting his followers attending his houses of worship? Could it be that he's not?
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report