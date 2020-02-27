 Skip to content
Can New York stop Weinstein the rapist from turning into another Epstein while in jail? It's not like anything of value will be lost
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Weinstein not kill himself yet?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Clintoned in the Boobies.
WHARRGARBL
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does Weinstein run the risk of exposing similar behavior by other rich, powerful people?  If not, he's probably fine.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
First off, he would have to be a CIA asset. I don't think the CIA sees him as anything valuable.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So they don't want Weinstein to get Epsteined? Maybe we'll put a guard outside his cell and have video cameras - that's the ticket.....
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn, he moves fast for someone who needs a walker.
Looked like his lawyers could barely keep up with him.

/epstein didn't kill himself.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They shut down the entire prison hospital so no one will be there just in case he needs to go?
He must be real popular right now.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So he gets special treatment. Wonder what kind of meals he gets.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Or
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Hope he likes sandwiches.
 
wantingout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
amazing that the criminal elite just kill people with impunity now. its barely even hidden anymore.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dammit, he had a heart attack. He didn't kill himself.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wantingout: amazing that the criminal elite just kill people with impunity now. its barely even hidden anymore.


The thing is, some people are fine to murder.

It's alright. They can murder this guy, and I don't feel like I got to be all up in their business about it.

It's cool.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's going to Riker's Island. As long as the guards are paid off he'll be fine.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems to me that him killing himself would be widely praised at this point.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
MythDragon:

Hope he likes sandwiches.

Epstein, Weinstein, Steins always go with sandwiches.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only thing of value, would be if he has any dirt on anyone "high profile", be they hollywood,
political etc.  Other than that, don't really care what happens to the moron.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I still want to know what happened to Epstein's drove of blackmail material that was seized. Is that why so many republicans will endorse anything trump does, no matter how insane or immoral? Because Barr/trump has them?


mrsleep: Damn, he moves fast for someone who needs a walker.
Looked like his lawyers could barely keep up with him.

/epstein didn't kill himself.

No, he did not, and I hope trump doesn't get away with it.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Captain Shaky: wantingout: amazing that the criminal elite just kill people with impunity now. its barely even hidden anymore.

The thing is, some people are fine to murder.

It's alright. They can murder this guy, and I don't feel like I got to be all up in their business about it.

It's cool.

why don't you do it then?
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Percise1: I still want to know what happened to Epstein's drove of blackmail material that was seized.


Someone drove off with it?
 
