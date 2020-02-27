 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   FBI announces the arrests of four members of the violent white supremacist and Fallout cosplay group Atomwaffen including its current leader   (vice.com) divider line
40
    More: Spiffy, Seattle, Washington, neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Anti-Defamation League, Nazism, current leader, local authorities  
•       •       •

904 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 11:00 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the virtually the entire upper leadership of DHS is vacant or acting.  Seems like a perfect fit for young, up and coming Trumpsters.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just another Deep State coup, seeking to silence the innocent voices of white people resisting their oppression.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Earlier on Wednesday, the Eastern District of Virginia's U.S. Attorney's office announced the arrest of John Cameron Denton, 26, the former leader of Atomwaffen, who goes by "Rape," for his alleged involvement in swatting a historically black church, investigative journalists, and a Cabinet official.

Gee...can't imagine why anyone who goes by "Rape" might attract the attention the authorities.
 
neongoats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
oh.. the fark right wing turds are going to be raging today
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn I thought they finally jailed Todd Howard for what he did to Fallout.
 
EddieMoscone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

neongoats: oh.. the fark right wing turds are going to be raging today


Maybe, but...4 less than yesterday.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bail set at 10,000 caps
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Earlier on Wednesday, the Eastern District of Virginia's U.S. Attorney's office announced the arrest of John Cameron Denton, 26, the former leader of Atomwaffen, who goes by "Rape," for his alleged involvement in swatting a historically black church, investigative journalists, and a Cabinet official.

Gee...can't imagine why anyone who goes by "Rape" might attract the attention the authorities.


"It's pronounced Rah-pay."
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Earlier on Wednesday, the Eastern District of Virginia's U.S. Attorney's office announced the arrest of John Cameron Denton, 26, the former leader of Atomwaffen, who goes by "Rape," for his alleged involvement in swatting a historically black church, investigative journalists, and a Cabinet official.


Why isn't the Democratic party doing more to reach these economically anxious young men and address THEIR concerns hih?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fine people , both sides...
 
Number 216
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How soon for a pardon for these very fine people?
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In before "they're not REAL nazis!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good thing they got them before they put on their T-45 power armor.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Magorn: Diogenes: Earlier on Wednesday, the Eastern District of Virginia's U.S. Attorney's office announced the arrest of John Cameron Denton, 26, the former leader of Atomwaffen, who goes by "Rape," for his alleged involvement in swatting a historically black church, investigative journalists, and a Cabinet official.

Why isn't the Democratic party doing more to reach these economically anxious young men and address THEIR concerns hih?


I know, right?  And calling them domestic terrorists is just going to make them angrier and more likely to vote for Trump.  We should really listen to their opinions on white supremacy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They ascribe to a violent ideology called "accelerationism," which promotes violence to speed up the collapse of society.

So, they're poor.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Earlier on Wednesday, the Eastern District of Virginia's U.S. Attorney's office announced the arrest of John Cameron Denton, 26, the former leader of Atomwaffen, who goes by "Rape," for his alleged involvement in swatting a historically black church, investigative journalists, and a Cabinet official.

Gee...can't imagine why anyone who goes by "Rape" might attract the attention the authorities.


Trump, Epstein, the Incels who love them, and Weinstein never did, so why should the evil minions be picked on?

Trump gives permission. Nothing he does as President is illegal, including the underage pussy-grabbing. If you're famous they let you do it. If you're rich, it's just business as usual. If you are President, then that, um, means it is not illegal. Yaaaay for our oligarchic plutocratic masters! Big Brother be praised!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You call THAT Fallout cosplay?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Buh buh buh buh antifa!1!
 
mufhugger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I prefer Particlepancaken but that's just me
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hate. Hate never changes.

In the before times, hate fostered from simply being of a different tribe from those around you. As humanity progressed, cities started sprouting up, and hate took on several new forms. Religion, Ethnicity, Ancestry. All things that humanity used to justify their hate for their fellow man.

During the Revolutionary War, hate and fear was used to stoke the colonists into rebellion. As America pushed west, hate again was used to drive the native peoples off their lands and into reservations. A brutal cycle that was repeated a vast number of times. In the Civil War, hate was used once more to stoke rebellion, only instead of fighting to become a free people, Americans fought one another over who should remain an enslaved people, and who should rule as their masters.

In Europe, hate was used to commit genocide against those of Jewish decent, as well as gypsies, homosexuals, and others that Hitler deemed "unworthy". And now, hate has again distilled down to its most potent forms. Forms that are used again to stoke fears and drum up rebellion. And so continues hate's steady march through the ages. And like war, hate...

Hate never changes.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They ascribe to a violent ideology called "accelerationism," which promotes violence to speed up the collapse of society.

So, they're poor.


It's the Nazi version of Immanentizing the Eschaton...what some Christian Fundamentalists do when they TRY to get all the "Start conditions" for Armageddon fulfilled so Jebus can come back and they can be raptures.

(and a google search to make sure I spelled that right tells me that the man who popularized that phrase actually did so in reference to Nazis and communists who were of the "we have to tear it all down to rebuild it better" school of thought)
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: Hate. Hate never changes.

In the before times, hate fostered from simply being of a different tribe from those around you. As humanity progressed, cities started sprouting up, and hate took on several new forms. Religion, Ethnicity, Ancestry. All things that humanity used to justify their hate for their fellow man.

During the Revolutionary War, hate and fear was used to stoke the colonists into rebellion. As America pushed west, hate again was used to drive the native peoples off their lands and into reservations. A brutal cycle that was repeated a vast number of times. In the Civil War, hate was used once more to stoke rebellion, only instead of fighting to become a free people, Americans fought one another over who should remain an enslaved people, and who should rule as their masters.

In Europe, hate was used to commit genocide against those of Jewish decent, as well as gypsies, homosexuals, and others that Hitler deemed "unworthy". And now, hate has again distilled down to its most potent forms. Forms that are used again to stoke fears and drum up rebellion. And so continues hate's steady march through the ages. And like war, hate...

Hate never changes.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Young Israeli neo-Nazis appear in court
Youtube JdOsNypHVpM
 
geggy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Israel is arming a neo-Nazi militia in Ukraine - deleted Azov Battalion video
Youtube 2PW2-x-SMQA
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But seriously folks, it is nice to see that truly conservative elements of the Derp State continue to maintain normalcy in face of the realility of radical right wing derpers in elected and appointed offices, while Trump dismantles the Government and civil service, the economy, the tax base, and traditional American diplomacy, trade, military and scientific institutions, customs, laws, rights, process, rule of law, justice, etc.

I applaud the brave judges, civil servants, constitutionalists, legalists and others who stand up to the would-be President and Dictator for LIfe Generalissimo Trump and others even worse than him. The US has been going through the Fall of the Republic and the rise of the Absolutist Plutocratic Empire under the Emperor Palpatations. So far it has proven resilient to having one third of the top positions in the executive apparatus dismantled or unfilled. How long can the USA last? It's anybody's guess, but apart from the Parliamentary systems modelled on the British Mother of Parliaments, the US Constitution has proven itself the most enduring mixed constitutional liberal democracy this side of all the others. Kudos to the heroes of the petit bourgeois counter-revolution.

I forget which Civil War the reactionaries and radical fascist right are up to, perhaps four or five, and which World War is now starting--they claim to have won five or so of those, but Trump's Big Blowout Bankruptcy of America's ethical, moral, religious, political, cultural and economic stock is proving to be the Big One.

Perhaps those idjits were pre-mature with their Hegelian talk of the End of History or their Kristian chatter about the End Times, but these are the times that try American's souls.

Will you be weighed, measured and found watching? Stay tuned to the Fake News to find out! Don't reboot your systems unless they have already started to fail or do not work any more.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: You call THAT Fallout cosplay?
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Looks like Inspector Gadget's Claw if you ask me. Obviously that is not Trump. Trump could not survive for two minutes with the ego of a cat in the same room. That is why he is the first and only President to not have pets. Even Nixon had a second hand mutt, which the Nixonites worshipped as a False Dog.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

God. What a bunch of pussies.
I'd like to see one of these pansy ass nerds sleep outside for a week. Just a week. In a tent even, with a sleeping bag. Forget having to shoot and cook their own food. Just one week without your binkie and your mom bringing pizza bagels down to the rumpus room.
Just because you can scrape up $500 for an AR from Walmart doesn't make you a SEAL. Ill give any one of these fat blobs a free copy of Mein Kampf if they can run from one end of the Dave & Busters to the other.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: MattytheMouse: You call THAT Fallout cosplay?
[Fark user image 850x1133]

Looks like Inspector Gadget's Claw if you ask me. Obviously that is not Trump. Trump could not survive for two minutes with the ego of a cat in the same room. That is why he is the first and only President to not have pets. Even Nixon had a second hand mutt, which the Nixonites worshipped as a False Dog.


Next time, Gadget... NEXT TIME!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

geggy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2PW2-x-S​MQA]


With or without the Tiny Perfect Tzar's approval? That is an essential, existential point. If Israel is being dragged into the Russian Imperial Cordon Sanitaire, that is a major change in geo-global economics, politics and ideology. If Israel is prepared to take its war of one against all to the heart of the Eastern Empire, as well as the Western Empire, things go easily go all Pete Tong, or at least get all Kochba-ed up.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: brantgoose: MattytheMouse: You call THAT Fallout cosplay?
[Fark user image 850x1133]

Looks like Inspector Gadget's Claw if you ask me. Obviously that is not Trump. Trump could not survive for two minutes with the ego of a cat in the same room. That is why he is the first and only President to not have pets. Even Nixon had a second hand mutt, which the Nixonites worshipped as a False Dog.

Next time, Gadget... NEXT TIME!


Perfect. Trump would be proud of you if Trump could be proud of anybody other than Trump.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

geggy: [YouTube video: Young Israeli neo-Nazis appear in court]


Jewish Nazis?

See kids, this is why you pay attention in school.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jeez, they are young. Just kids acting out. They mean no harm. Probably toy guns, too. I bet they each have a black/Jewish friend. Cut them some slack, people.
 
djfitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Local Leader perk revoked.

Nerd Rage perk achieved.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brantgoose: MattytheMouse: brantgoose: MattytheMouse: You call THAT Fallout cosplay?
[Fark user image 850x1133]

Looks like Inspector Gadget's Claw if you ask me. Obviously that is not Trump. Trump could not survive for two minutes with the ego of a cat in the same room. That is why he is the first and only President to not have pets. Even Nixon had a second hand mutt, which the Nixonites worshipped as a False Dog.

Next time, Gadget... NEXT TIME!

Perfect. Trump would be proud of you if Trump could be proud of anybody other than Trump.


But that may have sounded more sarcastic than I intended. Seriously, smart and funny. Cartoon mavens rule. At least they aren't watching something stupid like the news or prole feed.
 
GungFu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just finished watching Hunters, a series about hunting Nazis who escaped justice after WWII. Pretty off-beat but fun show. I advocate a spin-off where a new group of hunters tracking down neo-Nazis in today's America. Kevin Hart to lead a rag-tag bunch of modern day nerds, each capable of extreme violence, and computing skills.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The first non-white female liberal President will be a conservative Toon. I'm voting for Leila or possibly Sylvia.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tiny Kev? Just like the Do Nothing LIbs to put forth their bijou faux costume jewelry against the Bling Bling of America's First Black President Clinton Bush Obama Trump.

On with the Revolution. Smoke if you've got them. Pray if you've got them.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am hoping the first black woman lesbian President who is genuinely capable of reforming US liberal democracy will be a black woman lesbian liberal. Even Oprah would do, although I am against Billionaires having the vote, let alone occupying high office, military commissions, or juries other than complicated boring interminable commercial and capitalistic cases. Billionaires could try the business crimes cases, provided they do it with a warrant for their execution in case of shenanigans or collusion with the accused parties.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Go Orpah, to give her real name!
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report