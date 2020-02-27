 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   It's illegal to destroy saguaro cacti. But they are being removed to make way for the Great Wall   (msn.com) divider line
7
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

133 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 10:01 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Breaking the law yet again.

This will be one of the longest trials in history!
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Further proof the Monetinizer in Chief is a failure as a businessman. You could easily contract out the removal of these so they could be sold at substantial profit for landscaping. At least they would serve some purpose and continue to please the eye.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They were only a hundred or so years old.  We can make more, the wall is far more important.

Have you ever tried cowering behind a cactus?  It's hot, dusty, and uncomfortable.  Give me a wall for all my cowering needs.  Basements are good too, but it's best to have both.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's going to stop them?  A strongly worded letter from Nancy Pelosi?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: Breaking the law yet again.

This will be one of the longest trials in history!


"It's not illegal when we do it."

To be honest, that has been FedGov for over a hundred years now.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Further proof the Monetinizer in Chief is a failure as a businessman. You could easily contract out the removal of these so they could be sold at substantial profit for landscaping. At least they would serve some purpose and continue to please the eye.


Yep. It actually costs less to do it the right way, if you can call any way of building this idiotic wall "right." But they can't be bothered, just fark shiat up and stig it to the libs.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They have quite clearly tried to hide the body of this cactus

Quick, get CSI!  We have a body!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report