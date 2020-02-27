 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Paraguay citizens fleeing a cataclysmic war 150 years ago buried gold which still remains hidden. So expect the fake History Channel "gold hunters" to be there next season   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Brazil, Paraguay, north-eastern Paraguay, Alfredo Stroessner, Asuncin, Latin America's bloodiest war, Latin America, Argentina  
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are entire books on military disasters, and this war is mentioned in a couple of them. Declaring war on your much larger and more militarily competent neighbors is not a good idea.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All that Moon Nazi gold is out there somewhere....

/ just gotta tear apart anything historic
 
mufhugger
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iToad: There are entire books on military disasters, and this war is mentioned in a couple of them. Declaring war on your much larger and more militarily competent neighbors is not a good idea.


You'd think they'd a had a good advantage with all those falcons they got
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know who else is still haunted by a cataclysmic war from 150 (or so) years ago?
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby, what do you mean "fake"?  Reality TV programming is the most realist thing on TV, except for televagelists.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is that they weren't happy in Paraguay?

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby may be right.
Or maybe that farker josh gates will claim " some guy's cousin's great grandma has jewelry made from that gold but she died and was buried with it and the gubmint won't let us exhume her. PROOF!"
 
stupiddream
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'Gold?  In Paraguay?'  'Could it be that the Knights Templar were involved?'

/The Curse of Oak Island is a guilty pleasure.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not clear on this.  Which is fake- the history, the channel, or the gold hunters?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Skail
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rich_mitch: You know who else is still haunted by a cataclysmic war from 150 (or so) years ago?


That was sort of my take.  The last paragraph reads:

"You can only cure an illness when we know what is wrong with your body. The same is true of Paraguay and the War of the Triple Alliance," he said. "The hot iron of the war has left its mark on everything that has happened since. It's going to keep affecting us for as long as we are ignorant about it."

This is an important lesson that we also need to learn.
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So many fascinating thing about Paraguay.

1. After Lopez died, there were so few men left alive after fighting the war that the country (and even the Catholic Church) legalized polygamy for a time.

2. Lopez's succeeded his father as dictator.

3. It's the only country with an entire province (plus a city*) named after an American president. That president is considered a national hero and even had a holiday celebrating him.

4. The president is Rutherford B. Hayes.  There's Presidente Hayes province and Villa Hayes, its capital.

5. Hayes never set foot in Paraguay.  He was asked to arbitrate a dispute between Paraguay and Bolivia and ruled in Paraguay's favor, doubling its territory (everything to the west of the Paraguay River) and more than making up for the territory Paraguay had lost in the war.

6. Hayes also didn't actually make the decision.  A State Department official studied the issue and made a recommendation, which Hayes rubber stamped.

7.  The War of the Triple Alliance was followed 50 years later by the Chaco War, which was almost as devastating to the country.  The Chaco (much of it in Presidente Hayes province) was an arid land of little value and only supports ranching and the like. The war was fought because it was believed it contained oil.  It did not.

*Monroe just has a city.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iToad: There are entire books on military disasters, and this war is mentioned in a couple of them. Declaring war on your much larger and more militarily competent neighbors is not a good idea.



Technically, I think they only declared war on Brazil. They weren't intending to fight Argentina but they forced their way through Argentina's territory to encircle the Brazilians. They tried getting permission but didn't get it. It was clearly a hostile act to do it w/o permission. But I think that the Paraguayans assumed Argentina would complain but ultimately be glad to see Brazil get a bloody nose while officially remaining neutral. The Paraguayans were wrong. As I understand, so many Paraguayan men died in the war that polygamy was accepted for a while.

On the plus side, although it took a couple of decades to end slavery in Brazil, some of it began thanks to this war. Slaves were "freed" to join the army and created a larger class of freed blacks. This also got the military institutions themselves to favor abolition. Brazil ended slavery gradually... first ending importation, then banning the enslavement of children of slaves, then freeing all slaves who were senior citizens, then making it legal for slaves to own property and easier to buy their freedom... and so on... until ultimately granting full emancipation. It's not cool that they had slavery for as long as they did but they proved that you can get rid of such an odious institution w/o having to first kill a bunch of treasonous aholes who start a civil war.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stupiddream: 'Gold?  In Paraguay?'  'Could it be that the Knights Templar were involved?'

/The Curse of Oak Island is a guilty pleasure.


Damn, beat me to it - I was going to say "It's probably buried on Oak Island"

Seems like everybody and their brother supposedly buried treasure there... they just can't find it yet
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rich_mitch: You know who else is still haunted by a cataclysmic war from 150 (or so) years ago?


Relatively speaking, the US Civil War was a minor skirmish when compared the Paraguayan War of the Triple Alliance in terms of damage done to a nation. The civil war would have had to kill about 20 million Americans to equal it, with 90% of the male population dead. It's one of the worst defeats ever, at least where the loser still exists. But it does share the similarity with the US Civil War of never having been fully reckoned with and good portion of the population still being in denial or absolutely delusional about it.

/Half-Paraguayan
//If I see Paraguay in any sort of news, I assume it's bad news. There's so much to choose from.
///Though they did manage to eliminate malaria in 2018, and it's nearly a miracle they managed to find people both competent and not completely corrupt to do it
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
About a decade ago, Santa Fe art dealer, millionaire and former Vietnam fighter pilot Forrest Fenn buried a bronze chest supposedly filled with gold and precious gems somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, leaving treasure seekers nothing but the nine cryptic clues hidden inside a poem to guide them.

If you find it I claim half.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are they still hiding Mengele?
 
