(Guardian)   New exhibition showcases historic advertising posters from China. "They missed the whole avant-garde era, the revolutionary European art movements in the 1920s, and got the whole 'when everything is controlled' art movement, which is fascinating"   (theguardian.com) divider line
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rat cigarette sounds good about now. Fark China.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Rat cigarette sounds good about now. Fark China.


yeah, fark china
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
3 lousy examples. I've seen dozens from North Korea. If you're putting out an historical art piece maybe have a some examples beyond a ten second GIS search.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: 3 lousy examples. I've seen dozens from North Korea. If you're putting out an historical art piece maybe have a some examples beyond a ten second GIS search.


This.
/ GIS for "unmotivational posters" is much more entertaining
 
nyclon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Try following the link in the article for more examples
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
smmirror.comView Full Size


Reminds me, one of these days I need to drop by this museum in LA -- a collection of Eastern European communist art and propaganda. Probably a bit more exotic to the eye than the Chinese stuff.

http://www.wendemuseum.org/collection​s​/featured-items

/$1 there's been someone going "Where's Bernie?" while looking at the stuff
 
Report