(Daily Mail)   The Winchesters are never around when you need them, as a Polish woman goes blind after being possessed by a demon   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's a liar and she wanted it. The Lord has a way of shutting legitimate demon possession down.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, I have finally found my soul mate, who won't care about my looks at all!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gentlemen...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
File photo of a Winchester,
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popek:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA ha ha ha . . . wow.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn, people are stupid sometimes.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"The brave model described herself as a food and animal lover on Instagram and vows not to let the loss of her sight bring her down"

*looks up the definition of brave*

hmm...  no
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dying or tatooing one's eyeballs is just one of many great ideas you'll find on the internet. Search today!!!
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's why so many tattoo artists refuse to do eyeballs if the person isn't already blind.
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 520x353]


I fink u freeky and I like you a lot.
 
0100010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People might push for it to be a trend but I just don't see it happening.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 520x353]

I fink u freeky and I like you a lot.


not for nothin', but something about that girl makes me feel all funny in my pants area.

especially the Cookie Thumper video
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skinink: Ah, I have finally found my soul mate, who won't care about my looks at all!


She's an internet model, so she'll base her choice off of what her followers think
 
loki021376
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 520x353]

I fink u freeky and I like you a lot.


Fear Boner all the way to her skinning me and wearing it like a coat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
