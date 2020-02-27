 Skip to content
As the coronavirus outbreak intensifies, here's some of the history of past pandemics to warm your heart before it goes cold
23
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further proof that COVID-19 is just a crappy Chinese knockoff of a real virus.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason the are no ads for appropriate protective masks on Fark.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You forgot bird flu"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well it's a good thing Trump didn't dismantle the CDC's pandemic response team leaving us exceptionally vulnerable to a slow response which is deadly in these cases...oh wait

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My ex wife had the Cabrona Virus.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Cabrona


That's why I drink the other brand beer.  Goes with my XX chromosomes.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Godscrack: My ex wife had the Cabrona Virus.


eso es gracioso ahí mismo!
 
probesport
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, after reading that I think I'll take a bath in purell and use Lysol for deodorant.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well that slideshow was a fact-free waste of time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's nearly skull-cracking and goo-feasting time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oooo I got a stuffy nose
Those tissue blows
Why you gotta quarantine me
Myyyyy corona
 
zang
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Africa is the worst affected country."

No it's not.
 
WienerButt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not concerned about coronavirus.

I'm just concerned about my wedding which is close to ground zero in Italy in a few months.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zang: "Africa is the worst affected country."

No it's not.


No.  Please.  Please tell me it didn't actually say that.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WienerButt: I'm not concerned about coronavirus.

I'm just concerned about my wedding which is close to ground zero in Italy in a few months.


Enh, you won't have to worry about traffic or crowds.  So all steam ahead.
 
WienerButt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: WienerButt: I'm not concerned about coronavirus.

I'm just concerned about my wedding which is close to ground zero in Italy in a few months.

Enh, you won't have to worry about traffic or crowds.  So all steam ahead.


Heh,

I'm just concerned about bans or logistical shiat affecting peoples travels.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: zang: "Africa is the worst affected country."

No it's not.

No.  Please.  Please tell me it didn't actually say that.


It did, on the second slide about AIDS.  That's when I stopped reading the stupid farking thing.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zang: "Africa is the worst affected country."

No it's not.


I'm surprised they didn't add  'Especially the state of Kenya.'
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WienerButt: BafflerMeal: WienerButt: I'm not concerned about coronavirus.

I'm just concerned about my wedding which is close to ground zero in Italy in a few months.

Enh, you won't have to worry about traffic or crowds.  So all steam ahead.

Heh,

I'm just concerned about bans or logistical shiat affecting peoples travels.


I'd think there'd also be a great reluctance by your guests to go there, under the circumstance.
 
