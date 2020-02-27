 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Good news if you ever dreamed about sleeping inside a huge elephant at the Jersey Shore   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Eiffel Tower, Oscar Mayer, New Jersey, National Historic Landmark, Atlantic County, New Jersey, Stay, Wienermobile, Goodyear Blimp  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no availability. :(

You're got damned right I was going to book the place I had my credit card at the ready and was ready to ride that plastic pony wherever it took me.

For the record, I would have paid more than $138 a night if you want to throw the bums out and rent to the brap family.  We promise to be very respectful of Lucy and her innards.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No thanks; and I wasn't she really short?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd hit it. I wouldn't tell anyone afterwards, but hell yeah.
 
probesport
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ibhuluimcom-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NOPE.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crash Test Dumbass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HAVE I!

Man, I've wanted to stay there since I learned it started as a house. There's even a small bathroom that is (was) closed to the public!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hmmm... First thing that came to mind upon reading the headline was that old set of:

"What does an elephant use for a..."jokes.

Most of them are far too politically-incorrect to mention here, but one of the tamer examples most folks probably know:

Q: What does an elephant use for a tampon?
A: A sheep.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lucy?
dnrtfa
 
Reverborama
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, Yes, YES!  Would stay there in a heartbeat.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
14 people could fit in Trump's belly.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As long as I don't have to stay in back.
Jeremy Irons - "The Hole in the Elephant's Bottom"
Youtube QsNIaHgH4do
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Snookie's back on the market?
 
Charles of York
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was expecting a Chris Christie joke
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I grew up near Lucy. I would absolutely love to do this.
 
special20
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a huge elephant on the Jersey shore may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
