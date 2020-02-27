 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KDRV Medford)   Oregon: One man shot and wounded, two men in custody after a contestant picks the wrong door in "Let's Make a Dope Deal"   (kdrv.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Crime, English-language films, 32-year-old Tanner Gilmore, Oregon State Police spokesman, 30-year-old Zachary Leahy, Oregon, Injury, Wound  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 6:26 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, you guys realize you can buy that stuff legally here now, right?
 
Superjoe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's Make a Dope Deal
Youtube BuR0YztoT0I
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dave's not here, man.

BLAM BLAM BLAM
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, did the deal go down?

I want Cheetos.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Typical.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is fine. Since no one died, it doesn't count as gun violence.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sucks to be you, Dave.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm just surprised it wasn't meth and in Eastern Oregon, but the wonder twins look exactly as I expected.
I guess Western Oregon IS more mellow.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Always switch when the host picks a door.
 
Esroc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Um, you guys realize you can buy that stuff legally here now, right?


You still get those idiots who prefer illegal ditch weed because it's cheaper and they don't want meddling from the maaaan.

Alcohol is so easy to get that you can literally buy it at supermarkets alongside your bananas and moonshine that will make you go blind still circulates.
 
tirob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Um, you guys realize you can buy that stuff legally here now, right?


Oh.

Because I was about to castigate the powers that be in Oregon for not legalizing the trade in THC so that this kind of shady deal becomes a thing of the past.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Merlin

Acchio Cannibis!
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tirob: fusillade762: Um, you guys realize you can buy that stuff legally here now, right?

Oh.

Because I was about to castigate the powers that be in Oregon for not legalizing the trade in THC so that this kind of shady deal becomes a thing of the past.


Castigate the other states and be sure to bring that charming snark with you.  This shiat happens here because you can make a lot of money importing to prohibition states and  you can't get that sort of supply via legit means.  I had a neighbor get ripped off and threatened with his life by a bike gang in Medford because he was trying to make a few bucks on a load heading for Florida.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Either listen to an entire side of Helen Reddy's "The Las Vegas Years" ORRRRR .... take this meat cleaver and chop off your little finger.

/I'll take the cleaver, Man.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report