 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   Nightmare neighbour found guilty using dog turds, opera music in tandem with a parrot, grease on car bonnets & tacks under the tyres to harass a couple next door over a parking space. Fark: She's 81   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Loudness, Bail, Abuse, Sentence, Magistrates' Court, Catherine Searle, Probation officer Lauren Packham, Mrs Searle  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 2:04 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Throw her on the cart.
 
Hopjes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is nothing.
https://www.thesun.ie/news/5140127/ch​r​istina-anderson-pictured-no-reply-char​ged-murder-garreth-kelly/
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She's retired and has nothing else to do than plan and rehearse elements of her campaign.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fun. I had a conflict with my neighbor over a parking issue and I called a lawyer. It took a year, but I won and she had to pay me money and move a fence on her dime as well. Turns out the property line was where I said it was and not where she thought it was. She was able to say it was all the fault of her first lawyer and sued him so it didn't cost her much in the end. We're still cordial because I wasn't a dick through the process.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks as if she didn't have her own automobile with which to run over happy families at the farmers market.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She'll be throwing her own shiat within a month, that's where this goes from here.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I break with thee, I break with thee, I break with thee."
Then put dog poop on their shoes.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Young assholes turn into old assholes with too much time on their hands. News at 11.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
yea, if I had a parrot, bet yo sweet ass I would train it to shout obscenities at passers by.

The parking on my street, if you cant park in the driveway is just terrible. I give a lot of credit to the UPS drivers for not wrecking more cars.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a property manager I can assure you that old people have way too much time on their hands and can be tenacious as hell if they've got an axe to grind. In many ways they're just like teenagers. Some charming examples for your amusement:

1. Two women in their 80s had a dispute for years over a dog. The one woman would walk her dog around the ground floor of her building and would allow it to walk onto people's patios and urinate on their plants. The other woman objected, which isn't unreasonable. Each complained about the other and all attempts to resolve the dispute were fruitless. Finally the dog owner physically attacked the other woman in the hallway. We began eviction proceedings but she had a stroke before the hearing and was moved to a care facility.

2. One old c*nt got mad because a Muslim woman was allowed to attend a Christmas party at their building. She called and emailed daily and made it clear she wouldn't stop until the issue was resolved to her satisfaction. After a few weeks of this I wished her a "slow, painful, and lonely death", blocked her from using the common room of the building, and blocked all communication with her. She took us to court and lost. She's still there but I passed the building off to someone else (largely because of this worthless biatch). Apparently she still whines about it every so often.

3. One old bastard used to call and complain about all the "ethnics" in the building and their "weird smells, weird cooking, and weird cloths". By "ethnics" he meant anyone whose ancestry wasn't from the UK or Ireland. He'd leave 20 to 30 minute voicemails for my Assistant over the issue and would frequently call her a "chink" or "ching chong" because her parents were from South Korea. When he died he left an apartment full of stuff but no next of kin. When I finally tracked down his eldest daughter she told me "The only thing we've ever wanted from my father is that call from the hospital that he was dead. Do whatever you want with his stuff: keep it, sell it, burn it, my siblings and I want none of it." I kept his TV and sound system, but we gave his power scooter and wheelchair to other people in the building, and everything else went to charity.

I've got lots more but time is short...
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report