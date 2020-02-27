 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida still preparing to 'spring ahead' years after agreeing to make daylight saving time permanent   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, United States, Daylight saving time, state legislators, Guam, congressional approval, Sen. Marco Rubio, permanent year-round daylight, Benjamin Franklin  
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Sen. Rubio said in a statement to WFLA. "It's time for Congress to pass my Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent so we can stop this silly, outdated practice of changing our clocks twice a year."

Goddamn you so much, subby. Making farking agree with Marco Farking Rubio.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who profits from keeping it this way?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Demetrius: FTFA: Sen. Rubio said in a statement to WFLA. "It's time for Congress to pass my Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent so we can stop this silly, outdated practice of changing our clocks twice a year."

Goddamn you so much, subby. Making farking agree with Marco Farking Rubio.


Isn't this more Rubio stumbling on the correct position?
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LarryDan43: Who profits from keeping it this way?


Early risers who like sun.
 
