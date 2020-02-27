 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Pennsylvania woman dressed in Cookie Monster costume overdoses after dropping her child at babysitter. 'Investigators aren't sure why she was wearing the costume.'   (fox8.com) divider line
25
    Automobile, Cookie, Frank Oz, Cookie Monster, children endangerment charges  
•       •       •

TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mom!?!?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was it sexy cookie monster?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Heroin addict furries....
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: [Fark user image 340x255]


First thing I thought of.
 
snowjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ME LOOOVE OXIES! OMNOMNOMNOMNOM
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Laundry day?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

groppet: Was it sexy cookie monster?


Sexy cookie monster going to a rave?
 
probesport
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Furries, not even once; I learned it from you, crossover.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Girls who wear these started smoking cigarettes in 7th grade."

https://twitter.com/nottnic/status/98​0​563536081575936
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 351x464]

"Girls who wear these started smoking cigarettes in 7th grade."

https://twitter.com/nottnic/status/980​563536081575936


You usually see those on either scrawny little tweeker rednecks..Or GIGANTIC whale women where they
fit like yoga pants...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First thing I thought. In the Boobies with the C-monster!

As for reasons, my first guess is the obvious one. It was wash day. Maybe she was going to a party. Maybe she is a neo-facist cos-play idjit. I wish that the damned white supremacists would not co-opt so many great Toons and Puppets (Muppets) for their evil propaganda.

Isn't Tweety Boid enough evil for one dark time line?

I hate Tweeties, by the way. They think they are cute. Taz people think they are cool and tough. Bugs Bunnies think they have class.

Speaking for Us Daffies, I am just a little black duck, trying to live my life in peace and security, on account of I is greedy. And a bit Daffy at times, but intentionally so.

Woo hoo! Woo hoo! Woo hoo! Woo hoo! Woo hoo! Woo hoo!

(whomp, whomp)

I declare a Tweety Bird Season. Since they are such pests, no bag limit. Bag limit on Black Ducks is still two.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because why not?
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

groppet: Was it sexy cookie monster?


Judging by the mugshot that would be a solid NO.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 351x464]

"Girls who wear these started smoking cigarettes in 7th grade."

https://twitter.com/nottnic/status/980​563536081575936


I am not even going to funny that, altthough I deem it good satire. Too accurate for a funny votey, sorry.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x239]


Live action version of the Muppets? Where's Bruce Valanche?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know what they say. Great minds think alike. I am not saying it is true, and when they say that they are usually talking about small minds or at least small coincidences that nobody minds, but hey. It sounds better with a bit of Trumpification.

GREAT MINDS! Think alike they do not. But who cares? That's my final offer.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
🎵 E is for cookie 🎶
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 351x464]

"Girls who wear these started smoking cigarettes in 7th grade."

https://twitter.com/nottnic/status/980​563536081575936

You usually see those on either scrawny little tweeker rednecks..Or GIGANTIC whale women where they
fit like yoga pants...



Lulz.  And they're always wearing them at Wal-Mart...the same Wal-Mart where they bought them.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [external-preview.redd.it image 547x416]


I ate one box last night!

d3gqasl9vmjfd8.cloudfront.netView Full Size

d3gqasl9vmjfd8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report