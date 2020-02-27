 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   There's arguing with your boss, then there's storming into your pregnant boss' office with a knife threatening to cut out her baby   (wreg.com) divider line
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds well.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. About that review..
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember to always add the words "metaphorically speaking".
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnnnnnnn is she from florida?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. That's....something. Very definitely something.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good way to get a pay raise. Really bad way to keep the job after getting the raise.
 
mrparks
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
According to police, video from the scene showed a clearly upset Amber Gladney enter her boss' office

Normally I would ask, "who has a surveillance cam running in their office?" but in this case I will assume the reasoning was sound.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Spare us the propaganda, subby.

It's a fetus, not a "baby".
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyone got a link to the group of workers that killed their boss?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Never very helpful to have a defetus attitude.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a figure of speech!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Very little meat on the little ones.
Just sayin.
 
Avery614
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Spare us the propaganda, subby.

It's a fetus, not a "baby".


Well, sure, but I'm reasonably certain that the fu*king nutter didn't pull the knife out and say I'm going to cut out your fetus.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
gotta start from a position of leverage or you'll never get anything you want.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You should be nice to people, even employees, because you want to be a good person.  But, even if you don't want to be a good person, you should be nice anyway because of stuff like this.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Depending on how far along her boss was, maybe this was an offer of help and not a threat. When they get far enough along I'm sure some of them would have welcomed the assist.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: You should be nice to people, even employees, because you want to be a good person.  But, even if you don't want to be a good person, you should be nice anyway because of stuff like this.


I'm ALWAYS trying to tell people, being correct doesn't make you death proof.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bad move....never presume a woman is pregnant.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Depending on how far along her boss was, maybe this was an offer of help and not a threat. When they get far enough along I'm sure some of them would have welcomed the assist.


Dude, just stop
Go wrestle some punks
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Bad move....never presume a woman is pregnant.


sound advice.   this could've escalated further if she wasn't preggers
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Feel_the_velvet: Bad move....never presume a woman is pregnant.

sound advice.   this could've escalated further if she wasn't preggers


Can you imagine?  Jesus....
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: According to police, video from the scene showed a clearly upset Amber Gladney enter her boss' office

Normally I would ask, "who has a surveillance cam running in their office?" but in this case I will assume the reasoning was sound.


If you are working in the HR department, you'd better have a camera in the office, because HR is likely to be the first set of people a pissed-off employee will be dealing with and you might want to have some video evidence in case things start to go nut-jobbish.
 
