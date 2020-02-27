 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTU FOX 13)   Man jailed for assuming other people's identities escapes by, well, you'll never guess   (fox13now.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Identity theft, Fraud, Kaleb Wiewandt, Identity document, southern California, Theft, Security cameras, Bank fraud  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 9:44 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He assumed the identity of a cable repair man?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColPapa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't knock it if it works.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kaleb Wiewandt you back.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"This is a very rare occurrence. This is not something we see every day. It was well planned out as far as we can see," Lt. Marigoni said."

Seeing things does not seem to be your strong point though, does it you dolt?
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Say what you will, the man is dedicated to his craft.  He could be anywhere by now, under any name, maybe YOURS.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's from southern California and may be waiting for a woman to pick him up and drive him to the West Coast.

That is a weirdly specific tidbit to throw in.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report