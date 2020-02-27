 Skip to content
(Fox News)   The cruise ship megavirus turned away. They should probably change their name. (Seriously, who would take a cruise these days? Fark cruises)   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Influenza, MSC Cruises' Meraviglia ship, Cayman Islands, Grand Cayman, Hurricane Ivan, Cruise ship, Cayman Airways, George Town, Cayman Islands  
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a statement about cruises in general, or is "Fark cruises" the answer to the headline question?
 
farkeruk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't get the appeal. Like, this is what we did before we got planes.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It'd be great if this kills off the cruise industry.
 
starlost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
the local all you can eat buffets and supermarket salad bars are still open. i'm not all that concerned.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I prefer dirigibles, thankyouverymuch.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I prefer dirigibles, thankyouverymuch.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Unavailable for comment...
 
Report