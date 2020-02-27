 Skip to content
(Politico)   UC Davis' community transmission coronavirus patient was denied a test for the virus because the Trump Administration said that they failed to meet the criteria   (politico.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh goddamnitsofarkingmuch
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's okay, VP Pence's pandemic response team will pray for Sacramento.

And so be with you.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: It's okay, VP Pence's pandemic response team will pray for Sacramento.

And so be with you.


Pence is probably praying this is a harbinger of the End Times so he and Mother can get raptured.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was not the hospital's first coronavirus case

Um, details please?  At least another sentence?  Seems relevant
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks Obama
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Naido: It was not the hospital's first coronavirus case

Um, details please?  At least another sentence?  Seems relevant


I'm guessing that they've been treating some of the cases from the people quarantined over at nearby Travis Air Force Base.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, we may have a Coronavirus patient here, and we need a test to confirm or negate that diagnosis..."

"Your patient doesn't meet the criteria, so no test for you. THERE IS NO CORONAVIRUS IN THE US! MOVE ALONG, CITIZEN!

"But, we think that there might be, and we've had this patient for a while now, and we just want to know what we're dealing with, so we can limit their exposure..."

"THERE WILL BE NO TEST! THERE IS NO CORONAVIRUS IN THE US! MOVE ALONG, CITIZEN!"

"...dude...what is wrong with you people?"
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is really starting to take the expression "whistling past the graveyard" from metaphor to reality.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
American citizens WILL die directly due to the hands of the American Presidency.

At which point does the oath of office (for any office holder) mean less than jack shiat?
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Amazing how "did not fit existing CDC criteria" in the story so quickly became "because the Trump Administration said that they failed to meet the criteria" in the headline.

When the President talks about fake news, this is exactly the kind of crap he's talking about.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Amazing how "did not fit existing CDC criteria" in the story so quickly became "because the Trump Administration said that they failed to meet the criteria" in the headline.


Was the article updated or something, because yeah, that's a strange take. I'm guessing they weren't tested because they had no travel to affected areas or contact with anyone that did. You certainly can't just start testing everyone that has cold or flu-like symptoms for this; the systems would be overwhelmed. I'm curious to learn, however, why they pressed for a test - they had to suspect something else was going on.
 
Save vs Nerd Rage
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I didn't realize that the Center for Disease Control was Donald Trump. He would be surprised to learn that too. Hasn't the guy done enough stupid things on his own to not need this?

(That was written with dripping sarcasm. I must include this disclaimer because -- well -- Subby's gonna sub.)
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

make me some tea: It's okay, VP Pence's pandemic response team will pray for Sacramento.

And so be with you.


California is a blue state. Does anyone actually believe Trump or Pence would do anything but celebrate thousands of people dying there?
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: make me some tea: It's okay, VP Pence's pandemic response team will pray for Sacramento.

And so be with you.

California is a blue state. Does anyone actually believe Trump or Pence would do anything but celebrate thousands of people dying there?


Any sane person would, yes.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What would a medical school like Davis know compared to Mike Pence?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Save vs Nerd Rage: I didn't realize that the Center for Disease Control was Donald Trump. He would be surprised to learn that too. Hasn't the guy done enough stupid things on his own to not need this?

(That was written with dripping sarcasm. I must include this disclaimer because -- well -- Subby's gonna sub.)


What's particularly weird is that after Trump's press conference announcing that Pence would lead the anti-coronavirus effort, some Farkers were telling that Trump should have let the CDC run the effort instead.  The same CDC that is now an anonymous cog of "the Trump Administration".
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Not_Todd: Amazing how "did not fit existing CDC criteria" in the story so quickly became "because the Trump Administration said that they failed to meet the criteria" in the headline.

Was the article updated or something, because yeah, that's a strange take. I'm guessing they weren't tested because they had no travel to affected areas or contact with anyone that did. You certainly can't just start testing everyone that has cold or flu-like symptoms for this; the systems would be overwhelmed. I'm curious to learn, however, why they pressed for a test - they had to suspect something else was going on.


shiat gets crazy around election time, yo. The pol tab feeds on election energy and grows three sizes.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tangentially, it is worth noting that the hospital utilized correct universal precautions procedures.

/yay for proper standards.
/UC system is nice
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Recite the Apostle's Creed and call me in the morning.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama Trump!
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Not_Todd: Amazing how "did not fit existing CDC criteria" in the story so quickly became "because the Trump Administration said that they failed to meet the criteria" in the headline.

Was the article updated or something, because yeah, that's a strange take. I'm guessing they weren't tested because they had no travel to affected areas or contact with anyone that did. You certainly can't just start testing everyone that has cold or flu-like symptoms for this; the systems would be overwhelmed. I'm curious to learn, however, why they pressed for a test - they had to suspect something else was going on.


Things are going to get worse before they get better. This is no one's fault. How much worse may be someone's fault if they are complacent. There is a lot that can be done to prepare: make sure testing kits don't have to be rationed, ensure hospital and quarantine facilities are available, research virus and research covid-19.
 
