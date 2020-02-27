 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If you stole a black Lincoln Navigator in the LA area, the police would like you to at least return the corpse in the casket in the back of the vehicle   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd like to know more about the casket.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the thief had to stop at more than one chop shop?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I'd like to know more about the casket.


Never buy used fecking.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: feckingmorons: I'd like to know more about the casket.

Never buy used fecking.


I have my own, but you know professional curiosity.

Oh, you can buy used coffins, they have some for viewings for people that are cremated. You can rent them and the crematorium re-rents or sells them.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the 4th sequel is "Weekday At Bernie's" ?
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my dog! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: feckingmorons: I'd like to know more about the casket.

Never buy used fecking.


when i was a supple young pale schoolboy there was a surplus warehouse downtown, it was an old railroad building along the tracks. they sold good items that were salvage from truck accidents and repos. in their street side area, the building with window fronts, you could see a selection of funeral caskets waiting to be sold. silly kids we were, we took to claiming they were used caskets. ahhh, to be young.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should check Craigslist for a casket.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not until the puppet show is done, coppers.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ya know, in the northeast of the States they're blaming people for leaving the cars running and unlocked. Nobody is crying over the contents of their stolen vehicles
 
Lifeless
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why do the police need that corpse back?  They can always make more.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrparks: I should check Craigslist for a casket.


Do you need a casket? I've got a selection of nice wooden coffins in the Irish style I could let you have at a good price.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Why do the police need that corpse back?  They can always make more.


But those ones always have a bunch of holes in them.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My Pappy said, "Son, you're gonna drive me to drinkin' if don't go return that corpse filled Lincoln."
 
