People don't get it .... I wonder why?
10
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I suddenly feel better about my cats.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, she doesn't look crazy at all.

She's a scary headline waiting to happen.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Women got incels too
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh, to each their own. It's healthier than marrying a pillow or Realdoll™.
Although this pic could've been omitted:
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you want folks to understand you, maaaybe don't hang baby parts on the back of your door. Just sayin..
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is a thousand times better than people who go out and create the real thing for similar reasons.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man, someone get this to Blumhouse, stat.  We're obviously not out of horror movie ideas just yet
 
rackrent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
GEORGE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Am Not A Real Person
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Women got incels too


No, they don't.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Meh, to each their own. It's healthier than marrying a pillow or Realdoll™.
Although this pic could've been omitted:
[Fark user image 425x283]

If you want folks to understand you, maaaybe don't hang baby parts on the back of your door. Just sayin..


Actually, it makes the understanding come into a much sharper (and VERY uncomfortable) focus.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Naido: Man, someone get this to Blumhouse, stat.  We're obviously not out of horror movie ideas just yet


It's been used in a music video
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
