(Task and Purpose)   Marine Corps commandant bans treasonous graffiti   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
61
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Good
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Won't someone think of the heritage?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I really do like that site. They just do reporting and that's it.

/good
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I told this to the SO...a former Marine... and he was like "WUT...?" because in the 80's or early 90's Confederate flags and such wasn't a thing at all. It just wasn't a thing. Now...it must be like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"It's a captured war souvenir."
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Only about 155 years late.
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Flags and insignia of the CSA were not permitted aboard CLJ back in the 'oughts.

No bumper stickers, no flags on/in base housing.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Yes, yes we will.  The culture and heritage of the United States military - which is to shoot and kill foreign terrorists like the CSA
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
to be reversed when cheetoh finds out on fox
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The document did not say when all of the Confederate-related paraphernalia needed to be removed by."

I'm gonna hazard a guess that when a Marine Corps Commandant General issues a command it means RIGHT NOW.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That's exactly the difference between a command and an order...
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take away the specific item and ask the question again and see how stupid the stars-and-bars fetishist sounds: "Hey, I know I took an oath to defend the United States, but I was hoping to put up a bunch of flags and stuff from a foreign government's military that wanted to kill as many American soldiers, sailors and Marines as possible with the long-term goal of permanently dividing -- if not defeating -- the United States."
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now tell me about the orders related to those who have been allowing it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Then brand them, and drum them out.

Traitors.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting but good news.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Round where I work here in Pennsyltucky and South Jersey it is not uncommon to see a True PatriotTM with a Trump flag, a Gadson flag, a US flag, AND the battle flag of the army of northern virginia all flying from the back of the same Dodge Ram 3500D.

It takes a special kind of idiot to not see the irony in all that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will fire him for daring to insult Trump's racist base.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with this. Now do the Marines have the same problem as the army, with having named all their bases after confederate traitors?

Duffleblog used to have a running joke where they would name future American military bases after Ho Chi Minn, and people from other wars that fought Americans.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whew... I was worried there for a second this was going to be about anything stenciled on the lavatory door with an anti-Trump sentiment
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Idk if you ever drive on RT 9 in Beachwood in Ocean County (not quite south) but there is this RV you gotta see....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
An under the radar smear campaign and reassignment in 1, 2, 3..
 
drxym
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How long before president dumbass rescinds this order to appeal to his base?
 
hughesrep
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I don't even like to drive south of Rt 70 in NJ.
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I agree with this. Now do the Marines have the same problem as the army, with having named all their bases after confederate traitors?

Duffleblog used to have a running joke where they would name future American military bases after Ho Chi Minn, and people from other wars that fought Americans.


Hey, now...Fort Drum isn't named after a Confederate, afaik.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hmm, but there's not a single Confederate flag.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Fizpez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Which will cause another top military commander to resign rather than comply.  If you simply assumed Trump is trying to do as much damage as humanly possible to the military command structure you wouldnt be far from what has actually happened over the last 3 years.
 
eiger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The fact that it's a white supremacist symbol seems more crucial to me... and makes it somewhat shocking that they aren't already banned on all military bases.
 
Millennium
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

You can start right now. Finishing, that could take longer. Removing a flag only requires a couple of minutes. Maybe a day or so to remove a statue. But if something's integrated into a building, even a "quick" fix could take a couple of days or weeks as you get building materials, bring in contractors, remove the old items, inspect, build new, and reinspect. Processes like uniform patch designs could take longer still, oddly enough. And none of this takes into account taking stock of exactly what needs done in the first place. Large organizations can't move in a day, no matter how much they want to.

So yeah, the start order may well be immediate, but that can only be the start order. People are right to be curious about deadlines.
 
Veloram [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I was gonna say, "I'm thinking that he means as close to 'immediately' as possible".
 
dracos31
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

As a former soldier stationed at Fort Dumb, I can assure you even without a confederate name there are plenty of confederate sympathizers both on and off base.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope the CMC's directive was short and to the point:

My Fellow Marines:

Marie Kondo all your Confederate stuff, because that shiat does not spark joy.

v/r,
Gen. Berger
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

If love it if he opens his RV door to see a large crowd of actual Americans:

"Hi. We're here to Tread on You."
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Not a single one.
They got that going for them, which is nice
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder they will even know what it looks like
Fark user imageView Full Size


Both sides that is .
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Confederate? No? Different OPFOR.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

"Congratulations, Marine, you've just confessed to a number of violations of both US Marine Corps regulations and the Laws of War. After Quantico's done with you, we're shipping you off the the Hague! Semper Fi, Motherfarker!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I don't even like to drive south of Rt 70 in NJ.


Same, and that's where I live.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yesterday if not sooner.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

So yeah, the start order may well be immediate, but that can only be the start order. People are right to be curious about deadlines.


Plus, it will take a long time and a bit of money to replace all the white bed linens with something else like olive drab.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

That's what the Minnesota state capitol does:

minnesota.cbslocal.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know, if the South really wanted to do the whole 'heritage of fighting tyranny' thing, why not use the Moultrie Flag of South Carolina? One of the first flags of the Revolutionary War.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does this include removing anyone with a tattoo of the flag?
 
geggam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In the military you dont have any rights, on the military ID card it says "property of US govt"... that means you ;) 

Everywhere else in the nations everyone has the right to fly the confederate flag or burn the American flag. (1st amendment thingy) 

Irony is those marines will fight to the death for your right to do so.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I seriously need to spend more attention when I drive down US 9 now so I can see that!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mid 90's I saw it quit a few times, on Pendleton.
Glad to see this move!

SFMF's
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You'd think if anyone was a stickler about things like flags, it would be the military. American flags = yeah, Marine Corps flags = extra yeah, IF ELSE = nah.
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I used to visit the Watertown-Governeur-Ogdensburg area for work. A former co-worker described the region as "New York's Taint"

But, back to the main point - I REALLY want the 'muh heritage" folks to push back on this. I'm certain the Commander's response would be beautifully epic.
 
