 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   First apparent community transmission of Wuhan virus identified in the US. Can we call it a pandemic now?   (nytimes.com) divider line
106
    More: News, United States, first case of community spread, public health system, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, number of cases, President Trump, aggressive public health containment measures, Infection  
•       •       •

1386 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 9:04 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



106 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, Mike Pence is on the case!
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*wearegoingtodie.gif*
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Not to worry, Mike Pence is on the case!


Doctor Pence should examine the patient thoroughly, then report in person to his fear leader.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is also a new JAMA publication today on the mortality rate by age and gender, health conditions, etc.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama​/​fullarticle/2762130
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be honest, this dystopian nightmare is perfectly fitting. 
At least we aren't staring down the barrel of a world war, or a nuclear holocaust.
I much prefer a pandemic to snap the world and this country back to reality.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray harder
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: To be honest, this dystopian nightmare is perfectly fitting. 
At least we aren't staring down the barrel of a world war, or a nuclear holocaust.
I much prefer a pandemic to snap the world and this country back to reality.


History is filled with plenty of pandemics

It was bound to happen once more

The odds were always in favor of it
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, folks. The Trump Administration offers these helpful tips to avoid the pandemic:

- Wash your hands
- Stay clean
- Ignore it and it will probably go away by itself

That's the kind of inspirational leadership and wisdom we come to expect from the President.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: There is also a new JAMA publication today on the mortality rate by age and gender, health conditions, etc.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​fullarticle/2762130


Throw in the mutation rate with a large scale infection rate and predictions are not fun. https://bmcevolbiol.biomedcentra​l.com/​articles/10.1186/1471-2148-4-21
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: At least we aren't staring down the barrel of a world war, or a nuclear holocaust.


No that was last month. This month it's a pandemic.

Next month is the zombie uprising, but the month after that is dogs and cats living together so we have that to look forward to, which is nice.

/Be spending all my time on the D'awww tab by then
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool, I have plenty of sprite, chicken soup and NyQuil.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Markoff_Cheney: To be honest, this dystopian nightmare is perfectly fitting. 
At least we aren't staring down the barrel of a world war, or a nuclear holocaust.
I much prefer a pandemic to snap the world and this country back to reality.

History is filled with plenty of pandemics

It was bound to happen once more

The odds were always in favor of it


We are TOTALLY getting our own chapter in the history books of tomorrow.  What it's titled, though...🤔🤔
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A person in California who was not exposed to anyone with the coronavirus . . .

I'm no virologist, but I'm pretty sure whoever caught the virus was exposed to someone who had the virus. It most likely does not just spring to life out of the ether.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: A person in California who was not exposed to anyone with the coronavirus . . .

I'm no virologist, but I'm pretty sure whoever caught the virus was exposed to someone who had the virus. It most likely does not just spring to life out of the ether.


Oh F*ck...he's HERE in Cali?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray harder dammit!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Three Crooked Squirrels: A person in California who was not exposed to anyone with the coronavirus . . .

I'm no virologist, but I'm pretty sure whoever caught the virus was exposed to someone who had the virus. It most likely does not just spring to life out of the ether.

Oh F*ck...he's HERE in Cali?


Quite possibly, it's you, and you just don't know it yet.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Not to worry, folks. The Trump Administration offers these helpful tips to avoid the pandemic:

- Wash your hands
- Stay clean
- Ignore it and it will probably go away by itself

That's the kind of inspirational leadership and wisdom we come to expect from the President.


And praying. You know pence will state praying is the solution
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Their boss still called bullshiat.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

raerae1980: cman: Markoff_Cheney: To be honest, this dystopian nightmare is perfectly fitting. 
At least we aren't staring down the barrel of a world war, or a nuclear holocaust.
I much prefer a pandemic to snap the world and this country back to reality.

History is filled with plenty of pandemics

It was bound to happen once more

The odds were always in favor of it

We are TOTALLY getting our own chapter in the history books of tomorrow.  What it's titled, though...🤔🤔


OMG USA WTF
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Paula White is the new head of FEMA and the CDC.   She is quite qualified:

* Been to Heaven twice
* Seen the face of God
* Seen Trump leading us into the End Times.

I have full faith in her.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yep. We're boned.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: To be honest, this dystopian nightmare is perfectly fitting. 
At least we aren't staring down the barrel of a world war, or a nuclear holocaust.
I much prefer a pandemic to snap the world and this country back to reality.


Books I've read about dystopian pandemic scenarios usually have a religious zealot who things they were left behind by God to punish the wicked as the bad guy.  I was hoping they were just fiction instead of predictions.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

raerae1980: cman: Markoff_Cheney: To be honest, this dystopian nightmare is perfectly fitting. 
At least we aren't staring down the barrel of a world war, or a nuclear holocaust.
I much prefer a pandemic to snap the world and this country back to reality.

History is filled with plenty of pandemics

It was bound to happen once more

The odds were always in favor of it

We are TOTALLY getting our own chapter in the history books of tomorrow.  What it's titled, though...🤔🤔


Fury Road to Rome
 
freidog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No worries, I'll use my ability as the medic to remove two points of infection from LA.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: To be honest, this dystopian nightmare is perfectly fitting. 
At least we aren't staring down the barrel of a world war, or a nuclear holocaust.
I much prefer a pandemic to snap the world and this country back to reality.


Yeah, at least this you have a decent chance of surviving if it hits your city.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But i thought the president said he had closed the borders.... and early too...
 
GodsTumor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not to worry...pastor Pence is on it.
 
robertus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

raerae1980: cman: Markoff_Cheney: To be honest, this dystopian nightmare is perfectly fitting. 
At least we aren't staring down the barrel of a world war, or a nuclear holocaust.
I much prefer a pandemic to snap the world and this country back to reality.

History is filled with plenty of pandemics

It was bound to happen once more

The odds were always in favor of it

We are TOTALLY getting our own chapter in the history books of tomorrow.  What it's titled, though...🤔🤔


"Oops!" Or alternatively, "How?"
 
mdarius
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who's this broad spreading it and why is she traveling so much?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mike Pence should show some Christian compassion and just give those victims of the Wuhan virus a nice big hug. Really. He should really hug all of them to comfort them and then go straight back to the White House and give Donald Trump a big hug and tell him that everything's going to be okay.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My lungs are already f*cked. If I run into someone with this I'll be dead really quick.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope it was someone one who had been on one of the same planes that thoughtless "stand up comic" traveled back to the US from when he jumped that quarantined shiat. I'd love to see his ass taken to solitary for attempted manslaughter.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: To be honest, this dystopian nightmare is perfectly fitting. 
At least we aren't staring down the barrel of a world war, or a nuclear holocaust.
I much prefer a pandemic to snap the world and this country back to reality.


Right?
I can imagine,
History books saying the outbreak sidelined a likely hot war with China
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: A person in California who was not exposed to anyone with the coronavirus . . .

I'm no virologist, but I'm pretty sure whoever caught the virus was exposed to someone who had the virus. It most likely does not just spring to life out of the ether.


It's not actually being transmitted at all.  It's just god picking on random people because he's bored.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Not to worry, folks. The Trump Administration offers these helpful tips to avoid the pandemic:

- Wash your hands
- Stay clean
- Ignore it and it will probably go away by itself

That's the kind of inspirational leadership and wisdom we come to expect from the President.


Well, in all fairness, the plague did just go away
 
cabbyman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Once this hits the homeless camps in California things are going to get messy pretty quickly.

Except for the sidewalks.  There'll be less poop on them over the course of a few weeks.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
California huh? How many minutes until Trump tweets out something shiatty about democrats?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Community Spread" wasn't that the amateur feature in Hustler in the 80s?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: A person in California who was not exposed to anyone with the coronavirus . . .

I'm no virologist, but I'm pretty sure whoever caught the virus was exposed to someone who had the virus. It most likely does not just spring to life out of the ether.


Right?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cabbyman: Once this hits the homeless camps in California things are going to get messy pretty quickly.

Except for the sidewalks.  There'll be less poop on them over the course of a few weeks.


It seems like an elaborate plan to get cleaner sidewalks, but it's just so crazy that it just might work.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Not to worry, folks. The Trump Administration offers these helpful tips to avoid the pandemic:

- The Lord loves a working man
- Don't trust whitey
- See a doctor and get rid of it

That's the kind of inspirational leadership and wisdom we come to expect from the President.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
30-79?  That's a hell of an age range and it is skewing all of the numbers.  All the other rangers are ten year ranges.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No worries. It will be over come April.  Trump said so.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

40 degree day: There is also a new JAMA publication today on the mortality rate by age and gender, health conditions, etc.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​fullarticle/2762130


30-79 is a hell of an age range.
 
Displayed 50 of 106 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report