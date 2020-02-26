 Skip to content
(Popular Science)   Apparently the dreaded syphilis is responsible for at least three major fashion trends: powdered wigs, codpieces and ...sunglasses. YEEEEEEEEAAAAH   (popsci.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Corey Hart has some 'splainin to do.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They didn't make much of a case for any of these things. Popular science? Where's the science?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So if you see someone wearing a powdered wig, a codpiece and sunglasses, stay away.  They may not have syphilis, but stay away anyway.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dodecahedron: They didn't make much of a case for any of these things. Popular science? Where's the science?


What about sunglass cases?
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: So if you see someone wearing a powdered wig, a codpiece and sunglasses, stay away.  They may not have syphilis, but stay away anyway.


Looks like you're not on the guest list for my next party.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought third-world despots were responsible for sunglasses.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I still contend that Imelda Marcos and Yoko Ono are the same person.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fails without (•_•) / ( •_•)⌐■-■ / (⌐■_■)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fake tans and bad comb overs too
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Fails without (•_•) / ( •_•)⌐■-■ / (⌐■_■)


I thought of stealing that from the other thread but didn't. Thought the headline was enough. YEEEEAAAAH
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Julia Child had mentioned in a 2010 interview that she hated cilantro so much that she would pick it out of a restaurant meal and "throw it on the ground,"

Threw It On The Ground
Youtube gAYL5H46QnQ
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Syphilis is the coronavirus of std's
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: dodecahedron: They didn't make much of a case for any of these things. Popular science? Where's the science?

What about sunglass cases?


On it

media.vanityfair.comView Full Size

/fap, fap, fap off my lawn
 
I Am Not A Real Person
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: So if you see someone wearing a powdered wig, a codpiece and sunglasses, stay away.  They may not have syphilis, but stay away anyway.


Roger Stone?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Popular Science ?  uh, yeah.
 
KingBiefWhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I already have Resting Serial Killer Face all the time as it is. I just squint/scowl harder in the sun. You'll have to pry my sunglasses from my cold yet comfortable, somewhat relaxed face.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I could be wrong but those look like prescription glasses to me.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the author gives a "hey it's okay" to having a detrimental sexually transmitted disease usually associated with unclean drunken practices. this is the world you live in today. syphillis is a-okay. that's some right thinking there.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Julia Child had mentioned in a 2010 interview that she hated cilantro so much that she would pick it out of a restaurant meal and "throw it on the ground,"

[YouTube video: Threw It On The Ground]


Right where it belongs.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, I love my codpiece britches. Yeah they get caught in the spokes of the ship's wheel but so what....
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Port Cities
 
