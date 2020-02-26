 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   His earned his ticket to heaven by giving us the map to hell   (bbc.com) divider line
8
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why New Yorkers Insisted On a "Worse" Subway Map - Cheddar Explains
Tom-Servo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I still get a pleasure in a subway station when I see somebody in lederhosen looking at the map," he said

Dayum, what a dirty farking weirdo perv.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: "I still get a pleasure in a subway station when I see somebody in lederhosen looking at the map," he said

Dayum, what a dirty farking weirdo perv.


he was good at map making and had a penchant for supple young tourist schoolboys. what are ya gonna do?
 
Spermbot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At first, I thought this was a repeat from 1321.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: Hot Rails to Hell
skinink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thanks, that is an interesting video. I live in Boston, and have rode the Paris & Berlin subways. All three maps are easy to use and understand. They are all designed the same way. I don't understand why New Yorkers had problems with this design.

On the other hand, the current NYC subway map design works. I wonder if the problem is that people don't want to take the time to understand the maps. Personally, I think the Paris Metro is more complicated than the NYC subway, aside from the language consideration. Look at this map. I took the trains to CDG airport, and then also to Versailles. I feel lucky that I travelled between both without getting lost.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

And just to make an additional comment. I said that the Paris Metro is easy yet complicated to understand. So, yes, the subway is a bowl of spaghetti. But, if you take some time to figure it out, then it's easy to get around.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
87? Sounds like he was running late
 
