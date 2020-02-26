 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Hey, free GPS tracker   (vice.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Supreme Court of the United States, Police, United States Constitution, Exclusionary rule, United States, tracking device, US Supreme Court  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If the somebody attaches something to my vehicle without telling me, I'd argue that it's a GIFT, and that I'm free to do with it as I please.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: If the somebody attaches something to my vehicle without telling me, I'd argue that it's a GIFT, and that I'm free to do with it as I please.


Strap it to a stray cat.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: If the somebody attaches something to my vehicle without telling me, I'd argue that it's a GIFT, and that I'm free to do with it as I please.


I'd fed ex it around town and then the country. Watch them try and prove the chain of custody...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you mistakenly assume that a found GPS tracker is named Nermal and send it to Abu Dhabi? Is that wrong?
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I was really hoping it would go the other way, because I was going to sue all the drivers that keep throwing away my menus and flyers I've been leaving on their windshelds.
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Sin_City_Superhero: If the somebody attaches something to my vehicle without telling me, I'd argue that it's a GIFT, and that I'm free to do with it as I please.

I'd fed ex it around town and then the country. Watch them try and prove the chain of custody...


Too costly.

Just attach it to a taxi or an Uber vehicle.  The travel patterns will drive the cops nuts.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bughunter: Cubansaltyballs: Sin_City_Superhero: If the somebody attaches something to my vehicle without telling me, I'd argue that it's a GIFT, and that I'm free to do with it as I please.

I'd fed ex it around town and then the country. Watch them try and prove the chain of custody...

Too costly.

Just attach it to a taxi or an Uber vehicle.  The travel patterns will drive the cops nuts.


I like you.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: Cubansaltyballs: Sin_City_Superhero: If the somebody attaches something to my vehicle without telling me, I'd argue that it's a GIFT, and that I'm free to do with it as I please.

I'd fed ex it around town and then the country. Watch them try and prove the chain of custody...

Too costly.

Just attach it to a taxi or an Uber vehicle.  The travel patterns will drive the cops nuts.


No.  Attach it to a cop car.  They will see it going to locations where crimes have been committed and even parking by a police station for hours at a time.  Probably for nefarious purposes.
 
King Something
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Sin_City_Superhero: If the somebody attaches something to my vehicle without telling me, I'd argue that it's a GIFT, and that I'm free to do with it as I please.

Strap it to a stray cat.


<--- Free GPS tracker
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My new (used) car came with a tracking device on it that apparently is part of an insurance policy to give you cash if your car is stolen and it can't be found. I hold no illusions that they actually plan on paying anyone out on this policy, and I know it's mainly there in case I skipped on my payments. But I paid for it in full, so it doesn't really bother me. Let them track me to the Jack In The Box drive thru 5 times a week if they like. No skin off my back.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: Cubansaltyballs: Sin_City_Superhero: If the somebody attaches something to my vehicle without telling me, I'd argue that it's a GIFT, and that I'm free to do with it as I please.

I'd fed ex it around town and then the country. Watch them try and prove the chain of custody...

Too costly.

Just attach it to a taxi or an Uber vehicle.  The travel patterns will drive the cops nuts.


Too local.  Attach it to a lorry or other long range delivery vehicle.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report