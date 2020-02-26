 Skip to content
SETTING: a cavern. In the middle, a cauldron. SECOND WITCH: By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes. SUBBY: All right, are we all ready for this year's Fiction Anthology? This is your Fark Writer's Thread, MacSubby edition
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You ever just walk into a room and get the feeling that everyone's been talking about you?  I haven't lately, but then again I don't pay much attention to what's going on around me when important things are happening, and this is definitely that!  So put away that giant pot or kettle or whatever that is, and stop that brinded cat from mewing, we've got things to discuss!

The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology will open for submissions on Sunday, March 1st!  As always, we'll be looking for quality short fiction from the posters here on Fark, with entries judged by our crack team of editors, and the best published for the world to read!  And best of all, all proceeds will go to an excellent charity I'm not allowed to name St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.  Yeah, if they haven't sent me a cease and desist yet, they probably won't.

Full details will be posted on Sunday-watch this space!  In the meantime, you can see what your fellow writers on Fark have accomplished!

Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cool.
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And then they exploded.
 
August11
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's all the hurly-burly?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just randomly plugged the 2018 book in a TFD thread asking if it was time to panic yet.
 
