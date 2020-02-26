 Skip to content
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd frame those tickets.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
70 over.

/that's all I'm saying
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My personal best is getting caught doing 87 in a 55 zone.  To be fair I was late for traffic court.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What an asshole
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Slow down! The speed limit is the law, not a suggestion," the State Patrol said.
I'll care about most speed limits when most of the speed limits I'm being subjected to weren't set based on the capability of a 1985 Ford Escort.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Am I just lucky? I've never gotten a ticket except once going 35 in a 20.
 
Bowen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Minutes later, a trooper got him for a blazing-fast 115 mph in a 60 mph zone on Hwy. 23.

"After releasing the driver...

Uhhhhh
 
Report