(UPI)   You can stop worrying. Best Korea has got this   (upi.com) divider line
21
    Unlikely, North Korea, South Korea, Korean language, North Korea state media, Traditional Koreans herbs, Pyongyang propaganda service Meari, Influenza, Pyongyang  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, Jong Un
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save yourself President Trump!  Kim still secretly loves you and will make sure that you're safe until this all blows over/
media.malaymail.comView Full Size

We'll call when it's safe for you to come home.
Believe me!
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If an infected person is found in Best Korea, they will be treated with the traditional cure all.  I don't know the Korean word, but in America, we call them bullets
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would almost be worth it to see the NorKs come up with the genuine vaccine
just so L'il Kimmy could rub Donnie's nose in it.

Almost.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where/how are they getting the virus to test against?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Where/how are they getting the virus to test against?


From the corpses of the infected duh
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Traditional Koreans herbs and roots are also being referred to as potential remedies"

What is it with Asians thinking a bunch of roots and berries and shiat will cure diseases?
They started all this shiat in the first place trying to get hard-ons by eating bats and white tigers and shiat.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have that many bear gall bladders and frog kidneys?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asiatic knotweed? We're saved - the damn stuff has infested the verges of I95 north of the city. Horrible, invasive plant. Now if we can convert it into a cure, using Traditional Connecticut Medecine, we should be fine.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, let's not be hasty. Starvation is probably a pretty effective method for prevention...
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddan: If an infected person is found in Best Korea, they will be treated with the traditional cure all.  I don't know the Korean word, but in America, we call them bullets


Quiet pills.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: C18H27NO3: Where/how are they getting the virus to test against?

From the corpses of the infected duh


Meanwhile their prison population declines expectedly.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authoritarian with bad hair lies about the virus.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: It would almost be worth it to see the NorKs come up with the genuine vaccine
just so L'il Kimmy could rub Donnie's nose in it.

Almost.


High Velocity Cranial Lead Injection.
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: maddan: If an infected person is found in Best Korea, they will be treated with the traditional cure all.  I don't know the Korean word, but in America, we call them bullets

Quiet pills.


Technically, I think 23mm HEIT rounds are referred to as "shells," not "bullets."
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top Korea is Best Korea

We just smuggle the infected to Worst Korea
 
Birnone
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If they come up with a vaccine it won't help because every time they try to inject it in someone the syringe will wind up somewhere in the Pacific.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't spread the virus if they shoot you with an anti-aircraft gun.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: It would almost be worth it to see the NorKs come up with the genuine vaccine
just so L'il Kimmy could rub Donnie's nose in it.

Almost.


I'll be happy to see anyone come up with a vaccine for it. If it's Best Korea, fine.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sigh...  Trump is still President.  If Obama were still President none of this would have ever happened.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anti-viral drugs or anti viral-drugs?
 
