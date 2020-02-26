 Skip to content
(CBS 17)   The latest thing to protect you from coronavirus? Shave that damn hipster beard   (cbs17.com) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The avocado spread stuck in it is what's protecting me.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really strange subby? The first two sentences of the article:

"Face masks and respirators are being used around the world in an effort to combat the massive global spread of the deadly coronavirus. The CDC cautions that facial hair can interfere with those devices."
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. I was told that face masks were useless. Who am believe? WHO AM BELIEVE!?!?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*checks infographic*

I must be ok.
I didn't see the "Vermin Supreme" on there, anywhere.
 
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump does hate facial hair.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The toothbrush mustache: for when you need to seek Kyle while keeping yourself safe from coronavirus.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I'm ready to go.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The religious world will be in a pickle... shave to be safer but its against their religion... or be in more danger.

You know the vast majority of people will choose the stupid option. Good thing since whoever wont shave because they are too religious and die because of their stupidity will be good for the earth overall.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: *checks infographic*

I must be ok.
I didn't see the "Vermin Supreme" on there, anywhere.


no "civil war general" either.

what do?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Toothbrush" is a clever name for that one.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Clean Shaven
Stubble
Long Stubble
Full Beard
French Fork
Ducktail
Verdi
Garibaldi
Bandholz
Soul Patch
Goatee
Chin Curtain
Extended Goatee
Circle Beard
Anchor
Balbo
Van Dyke
Imperial
Side Whiskers
Mutton Chops
Hulihee
Horseshoe
Zappa
Walrus
Painter's Brush
Chevron
Handlebar
Pencil
Toothbrush
Lampshade
Zorro
Villian
Fu Manchu
English
Dali

(Careful not to cross the seal)
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Trump does hate facial hair.


Because he can't grow it. Due to that hormone disorder that makes his body that shape.
 
baorao
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

TBH  I am probably skipping the airport courtesy mask and  jumping straight to this.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
In addition to the beards, can we use the coronavirus as an excuse to tell hipsters to get rid of the Al Borland (Home Improvement) plaid flannel shirts?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Shave it anyway.

You look like a douche.
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

germ78: The toothbrush mustache: for when you need to seek Kyle while keeping yourself safe from coronavirus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: In addition to the beards, can we use the coronavirus as an excuse to tell hipsters to get rid of the Al Borland (Home Improvement) plaid flannel shirts?


Hey you leave the plaid out of this. Just because the metrosexuals (why are they called hipsters now) call things manscaping and use beard balms doesn't mean we have to ruin my pajamas.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tell you what, I'll shave when I'm diagnosed. Takes five or ten minutes.
 
All Latest [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm between long stubble and full beard.
I should get a balaklava.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why would shaving your closeted hamster's fake girlfriend prevent coronavirus?

/ I swear when I read the headline it said "hamster beard."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If this virus is going to into a bad remake of that John Travolta cowboy movie then perhaps we should push the big red button and end it all already.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nah.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone else notice "toothbrush" is really a Hitler stash?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

germ78: The toothbrush mustache: for when you need to seek Kyle while keeping yourself safe from coronavirus.


Or if you're Richard Herring performing a comedy social experiment. So good news for him.
Comedy - Hitler Moustache (Richard Herring's "Objective")
Youtube HWrWd2zXHgM


Not such good news for BRIAN BLESSED. I don't think he's been without his enormous beard since I, Claudius.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You wouldn't even recognise him. Oddly enough I think that may also have the last time Patrick Stewart was seen with hair. Though that might have been a syrup. It does seem to float unnaturally above his scalp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unlimitedab
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

All Latest: I'm between long stubble and full beard.
I should get a balaklava.


Here you go
cleobuttera.comView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: In addition to the beards, can we use the coronavirus as an excuse to tell hipsters to get rid of the Al Borland (Home Improvement) plaid flannel shirts?


How are things in 1993?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should have added manbuns too. (hair)
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The religious world will be in a pickle... shave to be safer but its against their religion... or be in more danger.

You know the vast majority of people will choose the stupid option. Good thing since whoever wont shave because they are too religious and die because of their stupidity will be good for the earth overall.


So you're saying "there IS a God"?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The religious world will be in a pickle... shave to be safer but its against their religion... or be in more danger.

You know the vast majority of people will choose the stupid option. Good thing since whoever wont shave because they are too religious and die because of their stupidity will be good for the earth overall.


Meh six of one; half dozen of the other

They don't shave, catch Covid-19 and possibly die.

They do shave in violation of their religion and are killed by extremists who call them apostates.

I'm neither religious nor am I shaving.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Welp, guess I'll die then.

/you can have my beard when you cut it from my cold, dead face
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: Clean Shaven
Stubble
Long Stubble
Full Beard
Side Whiskers
Mutton Chops
Walrus
Painter's Brush
English
Dali
      (Careful not to cross the seal)


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems like this problem will solve itself.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tinners478
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would rather die than shave and live with the shame of baby face
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The reason that the glorious Civil War beards gave way to the modern clean shaven military was so that gas masks would seal.
I'm going to wait a little while though.
 
