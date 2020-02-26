 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Active shooter at Miller/Coors HQ   (tmj4.com) divider line
112
    More: News, Molson Coors Brewing Company, active shooter situation, Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus, Harley-Davidson, Milwaukee, MILWAUKEE, Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley Davidson  
•       •       •

1476 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2020 at 4:34 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



112 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dailygrinds [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Champagn of Banquet Beers"
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! Angry about the free case of Miller lite?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bastard shot me right in the can!!"
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it involve a silver bullet?
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when a beer lover tastes a Miller Lite for the first time.
 
dailygrinds [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: "Bastard shot me right in the can!!"


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power hour?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Oh no! Angry about the free case of Miller lite?


I'd be pissed if they PAID me to take a case of it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst timeline Ever!

Damn, people! Have a beer and settle down!
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has a scrolling "News Flash" why?

Tomorrow do we get a news flash about the shiny object rising in the east??
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Worst timeline Ever!

Damn, people! Have a beer and settle down!


We're talking about Molson/Coors, so what does actual "beer" have to do with this?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woulda never happened at Budweiser HQ
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Private_Citizen: Worst timeline Ever!

Damn, people! Have a beer and settle down!

We're talking about Molson/Coors, so what does actual "beer" have to do with this?


Fine, have several. At some point they'll catch up with you.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cyberluddite: Private_Citizen: Worst timeline Ever!

Damn, people! Have a beer and settle down!

We're talking about Molson/Coors, so what does actual "beer" have to do with this?

Fine, have several. At some point they'll catch up with you.


I'd argue with you but I know I'd be at the urinal every 10 minutes, so you're not wrong.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Two places at once?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.


That truly does represent Fark whittled down to its very core elements.
 
davin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Great, thats all we need...another case of lead tainted water.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.


No, it will turn into a gun fetishist thread like it always does.
Gun fetishists don't care how many people die, because they don't care about humans.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guarantee you this guy got canned recently.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

No, it will turn into a gun fetishist thread like it always does.
Gun fetishists don't care how many people die, because they don't care about humans.


No - it's YOU who don't care about muh freedoms! I need a gun to protect my family from people with guns!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

That truly does represent Fark whittled down to its very core elements.


How does a website where anyone can post, have a "core element"?
You sound offended.
Why not express your honest opinion instead of playing victim?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Begoggle: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

No, it will turn into a gun fetishist thread like it always does.
Gun fetishists don't care how many people die, because they don't care about humans.


Work phone customer service you to will hate humanity
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Begoggle: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

No, it will turn into a gun fetishist thread like it always does.
Gun fetishists don't care how many people die, because they don't care about humans.


I had interpreted "anti-gun thread" to include intense participation by those in Fark ammosexual community, since they're so vocal here.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

silvervial: This has a scrolling "News Flash" why?

Tomorrow do we get a news flash about the shiny object rising in the east??


Because it is currently happening.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
freedom+beer=free beer

study it out
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

No, it will turn into a gun fetishist thread like it always does.
Gun fetishists don't care how many people die, because they don't care about humans.


This one's kinda debatable.  One one hand you have guns involved, on the other hand it impacted the cheap beer production in the U.S.  Rednecks gonna be kinda torn.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But he was a responsible gun owner just this morning.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Begoggle: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

No, it will turn into a gun fetishist thread like it always does.
Gun fetishists don't care how many people die, because they don't care about humans.

I had interpreted "anti-gun thread" to include intense participation by those in Fark ammosexual community, since they're so vocal here.


Are there people who don't care about guns at all or people being shot?
I guess. They probably aren't going to post on article comments (on an ancient website) about it.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maddan: This is what happens when a beer lover tastes a Miller Lite for the first time.


No, they just gripe on the internet and people don't listen to them.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.


Well, Trump will be blamed for sure, so we are staring down the barrel of the Fark trifecta.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Cyberluddite: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

That truly does represent Fark whittled down to its very core elements.

How does a website where anyone can post, have a "core element"?
You sound offended.
Why not express your honest opinion instead of playing victim?


What in the everloving fark are you going on about now?  I have no idea what you might have read into that to make you think I'm "offended" or feel like "a victim" but whatever it is, you don't seem to know WTF you're talking about.  (I'm not, BTW.)  JFC.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So its not about beer, then.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
News says they've seen some employees leaving. They have to walk way around the locked down building to reach there cars. It seems the action is done.

"Reports possibly seven people dead including the shooter."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

That truly does represent Fark whittled down to its very core elements.


You forgot tipping and bicycles.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

Well, Trump will be blamed for sure, so we are staring down the barrel of the Fark trifecta.


Look---I hate Trump as much as the next asshat, but even I AIN'T gonna blame him for Coors. They did that shiat on their own.
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anti-gunners: GUNS ARE BAD ONLY POLICE AND MILITARY SHOULD EVER HAVE GUNS

Also anti-gunners: OUR GOVERNMENT IS CORRUPT!


Seriously... just take a step back, take a deep breath, and think... is your opinion as smart as you think it is?

(hint: it's not)
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Okay, those beers suck.  But that's no reason to get all shootyshooty bangbang.
 
Team Coors Light
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What kind of fu€kery is going on here...?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

Well, Trump will be blamed for sure, so we are staring down the barrel of the Fark trifecta.


If boobies are somehow involved as well, then all of the Fark bases could be covered.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tuxq: Anti-gunners: GUNS ARE BAD ONLY POLICE AND MILITARY SHOULD EVER HAVE GUNS

Also anti-gunners: OUR GOVERNMENT IS CORRUPT!


Thanks for the accurate description of the people who exist only in your head;
 
Don Gato
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Where are those Bud Light Knights when you need them?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Begoggle: Cyberluddite: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

That truly does represent Fark whittled down to its very core elements.

How does a website where anyone can post, have a "core element"?
You sound offended.
Why not express your honest opinion instead of playing victim?

What in the everloving fark are you going on about now?  I have no idea what you might have read into that to make you think I'm "offended" or feel like "a victim" but whatever it is, you don't seem to know WTF you're talking about.  (I'm not, BTW.)  JFC.


You don't know what you're talking about either, so there.
You still said nothing of any meaning - except cry about a website that you post, on acting like it has a collective opinion (that you don't like), and you still don't express your own.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Cyberluddite: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

That truly does represent Fark whittled down to its very core elements.

You forgot tipping and bicycles.


And to be fair, also veganism, I guess.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Team Coors Light: What kind of fu€kery is going on here...?


Fueurokery?  Is that a town in Ireland?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaytkay: News says they've seen some employees leaving. They have to walk way around the locked down building to reach

them there cars. It seems the action is done.

FTFY
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: AlwaysRightBoy: Beer snob/anti-gun thread? Could be intredasting.

No, it will turn into a gun fetishist thread like it always does.
Gun fetishists don't care how many people die, because they don't care about humans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 112 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report