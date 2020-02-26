 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida man decides it's okay to drive his Jaguar around town while shooting a needle into his arm   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Sheriff, Pinellas sheriff's deputy, Police, Drug paraphernalia, Criminal law, Crime, Florida  
Nintenfreak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta assume someone in a Jag probably hasn't made the best life decisions...
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take another toke...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a needle-uzi might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I strongly disrecommend shooting one of these into your arm while driving. That's very unsafe.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is wrong with that? Is there a law saying you have to pull over to inject something?
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whiskey bottles. Brand news cars...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you gotta do something to distract yourself from the fact that you bought a Jaguar.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, not everyone can afford the extra injection option even if it is a Jag.

/what a jagoff
//he probably thought it was a Beemer
///pricks are on the inside
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not surprised. If I see someone getting out of a Jag, I'm giving 50/50 odds on them having a "coke mustache"
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Florida. I just assumed it was required like having a seatbelt on.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Gotta assume someone in a Jag probably hasn't made the best life decisions...


Jaguar actually makes interesting cars now. The XF Sportbrake, F-Pace and F-Type are all pretty slick machines.

They're still as reliable as a Jaguar, mind you, but they're really cool cars for that brief, shining moment they actually run.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a Neil Young song?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: I'm not surprised. If I see someone getting out of a Jag, I'm giving 50/50 odds on them having a "coke mustache"


All I know is when behind the wheel of a Vette, one must never pick up the powdered donuts.

/especially if black
//the car
///actually,
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Is that a Neil Young song?


lol
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's one way to obtain space, grace, and pace.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Gotta assume someone in a Jag Pinellas Park probably hasn't made the best life decisions...


FIFY
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JammerJim: Take another toke...

Have another blow for your nose. Hey now, see that oak tree you really want to avoid that. What is that smell?!
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's usually easier to ask forgiveness than permission.  Usually.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It's usually easier to ask forgiveness than permission.  Usually.


Tell that to the guy who dropped his granddaughter out the window of a cruise ship.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So which cars are ok to do that in?

Asking for a Ford Fiesta owner friend.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's definitely what I want to do when I have enough money laying around to have an expensive car. Get hooked on drugs and lose it all.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What else you gonna do in a Jaguar?
 
GodsTumor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe he had a good excuse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Maybe he had a good excuse

[Fark user image image 500x375]


Seriously. Why is a needle in my arm probable cause?
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
abc.net.auView Full Size
 
