(Fox 31 Denver)   Coronavirus has spread to all continents except Antarctica; Kurt Russell on standby with flamethrower to do blood tests   (kdvr.com) divider line
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Using air miles, I booked a summer trip to Europe.  I know now that that trip is properly farked, but the free miles expire in August.  Maybe I should re-book and go to Antarctica.  Aside from, "You gotta be farkin' kidding me.." what else is there to see there?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good news everyone, Trump just released his plan to have the CDC deal with it.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
well, it is cold there, so....
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I told those motherfarkers, "Stop eating bats! It wont make your boner come back!"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's understandable that some people react very negatively to a positive test result.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I cant grab the text for some reason, but the CDC now saying when, not if, and how bad, is...disquieting.
 
EL EM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Still not a pandemic then.
 
EL EM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

red230: Good news everyone, Trump just released his plan to have the CDC deal with it.
[preview.redd.it image 850x620]


Too bad Alaska!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sorry, former CDC chief, my bad.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Does this mean I'll have to spend the rest of this winter TIED TO THIS FARKING COUCH?
 
Report