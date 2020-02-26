 Skip to content
(Global Times (China))   Hold on to your pants: Coronavirus can be transmitted by farts   (globaltimes.cn) divider line
47
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This news has to be devastating for the Brazilian fart porn industry.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farts. Pants. Coronavirus. Yes. It's all coming together now.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if lighting a match right after taking a huge dump in a crowded bathroom immunizes everyone...
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean Taco Bell is patient zero?
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, silent but deadly is a real thing now?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
we are all gonna die
 
Cardrack Jim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I contract it, I'll need to be quarantined. I'll put everybody within 20 feet of me in mortal danger.

/Like they aren't already.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So can pinkeye!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
 I knew it! Cropdusters are Terrorists!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess I can post this again.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Turns out I'm a prophet.
 
GhostlyRain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do farts spread the COVID-19 virus? Pants work just fine to cut off novel coronavirus transmission in farts, a Beijing district disease control center announced on Sunday.

Well that's going to pose a problem for a lot of Farkers who typically wear no pants ever. Or is that just me?

/I'll be here all week, month or maybe the year
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's get real, the article states that it is pantsless farts that can transmit the virus.  That narrows the danger down to Florida and other southern states and Kansas for anyone who feels concern.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everyone should burn off their personal gas, just to be safe.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
PANTS ARE NOT OPTIONAL
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA: "...farts, normally, do not constitute another transmission route of COVID-19, unless someone takes a good and rather close sniff of gas from a pantless patient."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: So, silent but deadly is a real thing now?


Should have been the headline.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairyNevus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least now we know who the villain behind it is:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Your reign of terror is at an end, Mr. Methane! Your dastardly deeds done gone too far this time!
 
EL EM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We're going to have to hang towels from our onion belts. Or, wear dungarees, I suppose.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is the way the world ends.

Not with a bang but a squeaker.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Good Canadians don't have farts. What would the Americans say?
 
GhostlyRain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

khatores: Do farts spread the COVID-19 virus? Pants work just fine to cut off novel coronavirus transmission in farts, a Beijing district disease control center announced on Sunday.

Well that's going to pose a problem for a lot of Farkers who typically wear no pants ever. Or is that just me?

/I'll be here all week, month or maybe the year


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

khatores: Do farts spread the COVID-19 virus? Pants work just fine to cut off novel coronavirus transmission in farts, a Beijing district disease control center announced on Sunday.

Well that's going to pose a problem for a lot of Farkers who typically wear no pants ever. Or is that just me?

/I'll be here all week, month or maybe the year


While at home, you're not alone.

You're not the only one.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now crop dusting comes with an additional purpose, to get a high score.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Take a good whiff

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i'm starting to like this virus.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh shiat!
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just make sure to wash your hands after you touch the doorknob.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: Oh shiat!


That too.
 
Valiente
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/Kaleidoscop​i​cThirstyDachshund-mobile.mp4
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When you are killed by an infected fart, it should be called gastration.
 
oldfool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Finally my ship has come in
i.redd.itView Full Size

Oh no
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah but what about wet farts
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sorry, everyone.
 
fark account name
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HairyNevus: At least now we know who the villain behind it is:

[Fark user image 425x376]

Your reign of terror is at an end, Mr. Methane! Your dastardly deeds done gone too far this time!


Brits pronounce his name as Mr. Me thane.  It's much funnier that way.
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hammettman: Let's get real, the article states that it is pantsless farts that can transmit the virus.  That narrows the danger down to Florida and other southern states and Kansas for anyone who feels concern.


How could you be so blind? Terrorist cells are in all major cities in the US and have organized infection events!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ not to mention anyone wearing a skirt or kilt
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So if you're a public bathroom... next to a infected person taking a shiat and he has diarea.. if you can smell it you could be infected.

Noice
 
phishrace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldfool: Finally my ship has come in
[i.redd.it image 850x637]
Oh no


More like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are days that my job suuuuuuucks and today is one of those... that said, at least I'm not smelling COVID-19 laden farts for a living.  My gig ain't that bad (yet... I think)
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is why you never go ATM...
 
Cataholic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CONGRESS IS DOOMED!!!1!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And according to the official numbers out of china...  absolutely no new cases today, and no deaths, even though they have 80k cases...  Everywhere else its exploding like it did on china at the beginning of January.

Anyone still believe the chinese government?
 
Charles of York
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So no more tacos and egg foo young
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hammettman: Let's get real, the article states that it is pantsless farts that can transmit the virus.  That narrows the danger down to Florida and other southern states and Kansas for anyone who feels concern.


And the Scots.
Dinnae ferget the Scots, laddie.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
