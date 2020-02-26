 Skip to content
(Nature)   Since it's inevitable at this point anyway, here's the archaeology of Armageddon   (nature.com) divider line
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thermographics indicates that grid 9 is compressed iron ferrite, so don't bother digging there.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Bruce Willis belongs in a museum!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Armageddon!!... the gerbil
Youtube 3_Jt_g10Jug
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Tel Megiddo site holds the remains of cities stretching back 7,000 years.

So, early Tel Megiddo residents got to see the Earth being made. Cool.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Armageddon destroys all lands in play so how can they be surveyed?
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
C'mon, Steve, get it, huh
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
My crumbled remains wholeheartedly endorse this thread Subby!
*thumbs up*
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this research confirmed by Doctor Hastur Lavista?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Approves of this post

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Please do not feed the archaeologists."

http://telmegiddo.com/

Sorry, no delivery.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More battles have been fought there than anywhere else in the world.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

(._. )
 
Report