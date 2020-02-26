 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Flight attendant based out of Los Angeles diagnosed with new type of coronavirus. Wait, 'new type'?   (thehill.com) divider line
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All is well folks. All is well. Remember, the flu is worse. Return to work, pay your taxes and buy stocks.
 
silo123j [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
outofcontrol.jpeg
 
Veloram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... That mutated quickly.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corona Light?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this today's panic porn thread?
 
Dick Hammer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn. Look how much mileage the media is getting from this nothingburger "pandemic" story.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less calories; more filling.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LARS is gonna get you.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STOP IT DAD.  It's all ready mutated into human form!

Shotgun blast.

TAKE THAT YOU MUTATED SUMVAbiatch!!!!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Trips, please pick up the nearest courtesy phone......
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy more stock!
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good times.
 
Veloram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Hammer: Yawn. Look how much mileage the media is getting from this nothingburger "pandemic" story.


Sorry about your penis. You have my sympathies.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the New Coke of diseases.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Is this today's panic porn thread?


The fact you are not panicking like the typical PolTabber is FREAKING ME OUT.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-XX DosEquis Virus?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It mutated already?!    Oh man....
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: All is well folks. All is well. Remember, the flu is worse. Return to work, pay your taxes and buy stocks.


Pay taxes?  What are you, some kind of commie socialist?  This is America!
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "corona virus" itself is not new.  The current strain of it is generally being referred to as "the novel corona virus", which is another word for "new."  This article just used the latter word for it instead.  Still the same virus people have been talking about for weeks.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really need to learn more about that South Korean cult that is at the center of this thing.
 
Knight of the Woeful Countenance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, that's what COVID-19 is, it's a novel form of the coronavirus. The media has done a piss poor job of explaining that coronaviruses include things like the cold, SARS and MERS.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, new type.  That's literally why it's called the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Here's a helpful page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus​/types.​html
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weidbrewer: The "corona virus" itself is not new.  The current strain of it is generally being referred to as "the novel corona virus", which is another word for "new."  This article just used the latter word for it instead.  Still the same virus people have been talking about for weeks.


Oh....okay.   *whew*
 
Chakat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still COVID-19. The Hill just sucks at copy editing and changed Novel Coronavirus in the source article, which was its placeholder name until a more proper name was given, to new type coronavirus. There are a ton of other coronaviruses out there -- the common cold, SARS, etc, are all coronaviruses.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Corona Light?


Chelada?
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP, Jackie Brown.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/she laughed when I showed her unknown victory to her
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weidbrewer: The "corona virus" itself is not new.  The current strain of it is generally being referred to as "the novel corona virus", which is another word for "new."  This article just used the latter word for it instead.  Still the same virus people have been talking about for weeks.


This. The article this article references says:

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Which this article writer somehow mangled into sounding like COVID-19 mutated.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time to start sucking each others dicks yet out of fear we may die tomorrow?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid19 IS the new type.

Coronavirus has been around in different forms for a long time.

The story was poorly written and scared subby and possibly lots of other people as well.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Not loving where this timeline is headed currently...
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Is it time to start sucking each others dicks yet out of fear we may die tomorrow?


Start?
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Is it time to start sucking each others dicks yet out of fear we may die tomorrow?


Well, I mean, if you need a reason...

<ziiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiip>
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people profit from panic.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mutation already?

pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: NuclearPenguins: Is this today's panic porn thread?

The fact you are not panicking like the typical PolTabber is FREAKING ME OUT.


He knows better than to trust thehill
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: It mutated already?!


You'd expect it would at least wait until it hit the New York sewers to do something like that.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Is this today's panic porn thread?


Look, if we're going to limit ourselves to reasoned discussion devoid of uninformed panic and paranoid speculation, Fark really has no purpose.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Mike_LowELL: NuclearPenguins: Is this today's panic porn thread?

The fact you are not panicking like the typical PolTabber is FREAKING ME OUT.

He knows better than to trust thehill


Too many notes.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby can't read.  This FA contracted coronavirus  from members of the cult... erm, church congregation at the center of Korea's outbreak.  Nothing new per se, just more of the same bad news.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weidbrewer: The "corona virus" itself is not new.  The current strain of it is generally being referred to as "the novel corona virus", which is another word for "new."  This article just used the latter word for it instead.  Still the same virus people have been talking about for weeks.


Yeah, it says "the" new form of Coronavirus. I blame us getting taught to skim in grade school. Sometimes you drop words because of that shiatty reading technique.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a good thing that I have been watching Doomsday Preppers and The Walking Dead because now I am ready to put my zombie apocalypse plan into place.

BRING IT ON.  YOU WON'T GET ME.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image image 850x525]
[Fark user image image 850x478]
Not loving where this timeline is headed currently...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Next game will be a zombie infection called Republicans
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew I should have gone to the comet with Heaven's Gate when I had the chance.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Africa certainly have more cases than they think they have if you just look at the levels of china-africa trading...
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Mike_LowELL: NuclearPenguins: Is this today's panic porn thread?

The fact you are not panicking like the typical PolTabber is FREAKING ME OUT.

He knows better than to trust thehill


I don't read the articles unless they are compatible with Netscape Navigator 4.0 or lower.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Africa certainly have more cases than they think they have if you just look at the levels of china-africa trading...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
