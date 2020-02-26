 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   "Security is Clearview's top priority" says the facial recognition company that just lost a bunch of client information in an incident that absolutely no one saw coming   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Surveillance, Security, National security, Computer security, Law enforcement agency, powerful law-enforcement agencies, Police, facial-recognition company  
kona
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
China
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only clients that can afford this would be the biggest law enforcement ones.  So national, state, and big cities, because Andy and Barney don't have the tax base to support this purchase.

Time to move to Podunk town.  Enemy of the State wasn't supposed to be a documentary.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whoops!
 
redonkulon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But not the actual facial data...?

Good. publish the list
 
casual disregard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know the paranoia levels are at an all time high but according to the article the information which was stolen was their users' search and access data. Not the security data itself.

As an analogy imagine somebody who worked at the NSA uploaded a secret document to a secret NSA server. Business as usual. The OPM breach occurred and now China has that worker's personal data. But China doesn't have the secret document nor access to the secret server.

So it only hurts the users of the system rather than the folks it spied upon. Assuming they are telling the truth.

/fwiw here is my favorite Pokémon:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I remember reading an article in the Seattle paper about ten years ago, which estimated that if you were walking around downtown, doing touristy things, you could to be on camera, 360 times a day.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Facial data is already widely available on the interwebs.  It's an entire category on certain sites.
 
