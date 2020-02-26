 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   That fake handicapped tag isn't fooling anyone   (news4jax.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That security guard would be really pissed with the friend of mine that looked perfectly normal on the outside but had a handicapped placard due to congestive heart failure at age 23.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the police report, the responding officer filed a trespassing warning against the couple, telling them "if they come back to the property, they will go to jail."

Dafuq? What am I missing, here? Was the tag actually fake?
 
probesport
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was feeling outrage til I saw this at the end of the story - turns out he may not be a sympathetic "victim".

News4Jax has learned that Mattei did have a previous encounter with the guard after he was idling in a fire lane in front of the store.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sorry. But, the look on that man's face made me cackle.

Screwed up situation.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mukster: I was feeling outrage til I saw this at the end of the story - turns out he may not be a sympathetic "victim".

News4Jax has learned that Mattei did have a previous encounter with the guard after he was idling in a fire lane in front of the store.


What a farking monster
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hobnail: According to the police report, the responding officer filed a trespassing warning against the couple, telling them "if they come back to the property, they will go to jail."

Dafuq? What am I missing, here? Was the tag actually fake?


That would have been good a piece of info for the article to include.  Actually, anything from the security guard in question would have been also interesting.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LOL. Tell me Once again, how power isn't toxic to the brain?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mukster: I was feeling outrage til I saw this at the end of the story - turns out he may not be a sympathetic "victim".

News4Jax has learned that Mattei did have a previous encounter with the guard after he was idling in a fire lane in front of the store.


oh boo hoo. So Paul Blart got his panties in a wad because the dude was waiting for someone, and decided to harass him this time just because. Jeeze.
 
kindms
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mukster: I was feeling outrage til I saw this at the end of the story - turns out he may not be a sympathetic "victim".

News4Jax has learned that Mattei did have a previous encounter with the guard after he was idling in a fire lane in front of the store.


and that somehow makes it ok for the security guard to hassle the guy for parking in a handicap spot ?

A guy missing a leg.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: News4Jax has learned that Mattei did have a previous encounter with the guard after he was idling in a fire lane in front of the store.

So he's one of those assholes who park on the sidewalk while their spouse goes in and buys three shopping carts worth of stuff? Sidewalks are for pedestrians. Park in the parking lot, not the sidewalk, jackass. Parking in front of the doors is not your special birthright.

Good.

That said, I suspect the previous case was the reason the security person went batshiat crazy on him, as much as anything.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have to admire an actor with such dedication to the Stanislavsky method

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He should think of this as a blessing in disguise. Now he won't have to get all dressed up the next time he gets harassed by a security guard.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hobnail: According to the police report, the responding officer filed a trespassing warning against the couple, telling them "if they come back to the property, they will go to jail."

Dafuq? What am I missing, here? Was the tag actually fake?


It doesn't even matter.

If the establishment is kicking you off of their property, the law officer has to inform them that they have to leave.

Tag could be extra-legitimate, it does not matter when the establishment kicks you off of their property.

Is the cause unjust, probably. But it just doesn't matter. It appears that they were asked to leave and would be deemed trespassing if they came back.
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
News4Jax has learned that Mattei did have a previous encounter with the guard after he was idling in a fire lane in front of the store.

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand there goes any sympathy I had for the guy. Hundreds of parking spaces in the parking lot and he didn't park in any of them.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My cousin lost both legs in Iraq.  He's an easy going guy, but if a rent-a-cop questioned his disability, he'd probably take off one of his prosthetics and beat him with it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: That security guard would be really pissed with the friend of mine that looked perfectly normal on the outside but had a handicapped placard due to congestive heart failure at age 23.


A woman I worked with had/has MS.
She would only use those spaces on bad days when she was in a lot of pain. Otherwise she'd just park wherever.

She said she got a lot of shiat from random strangers because by looking at her you'd never know anything was wrong.

People are assholes and need to mind. Their own damn business.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hobnail: According to the police report, the responding officer filed a trespassing warning against the couple, telling them "if they come back to the property, they will go to jail."

Dafuq? What am I missing, here? Was the tag actually fake?


No, the security guard was the fake one
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hoblit: hobnail: According to the police report, the responding officer filed a trespassing warning against the couple, telling them "if they come back to the property, they will go to jail."

Dafuq? What am I missing, here? Was the tag actually fake?

It doesn't even matter.

If the establishment is kicking you off of their property, the law officer has to inform them that they have to leave.

Tag could be extra-legitimate, it does not matter when the establishment kicks you off of their property.

Is the cause unjust, probably. But it just doesn't matter. It appears that they were asked to leave and would be deemed trespassing if they came back.


What is interesting about this fact, is that, that is literally the only power a business has. In regards to their rules. So, people are stupid. We should dare Walmart to ban anyone not showing a receipt. If people did that they'd end their stupid policy. But, their customers are even stupider than them.
 
tasteme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
waxbeans
LOL. Tell me Once again, how power isn't toxic to the brain?

I don't know
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When she told him the placard was fake, he should have kicked her with his prosthetic leg.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: TWX: That security guard would be really pissed with the friend of mine that looked perfectly normal on the outside but had a handicapped placard due to congestive heart failure at age 23.

A woman I worked with had/has MS.
She would only use those spaces on bad days when she was in a lot of pain. Otherwise she'd just park wherever.

She said she got a lot of shiat from random strangers because by looking at her you'd never know anything was wrong.

People are assholes and need to mind. Their own damn business.


A perfectly healthy person with no mobility issues can park use a disabled spot and use someone else's disabled placard.  I do it all the time when I am picking up my 88 year old mom.  I am frequently not with her when I park the car but I am picking her up and dropping her off.  You can't tell until someone arrives, then leaves a parking spot if they are indeed misusing it.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: FTFA: News4Jax has learned that Mattei did have a previous encounter with the guard after he was idling in a fire lane in front of the store.

So he's one of those assholes who park on the sidewalk while their spouse goes in and buys three shopping carts worth of stuff? Sidewalks are for pedestrians. Park in the parking lot, not the sidewalk, jackass. Parking in front of the doors is not your special birthright.

Good.

That said, I suspect the previous case was the reason the security person went batshiat crazy on him, as much as anything.


Fire lanes aren't sidewalks.
 
