(Daily Mail)   Miami cruise ship with 6,100 on board turned away from two ports due to one sick crew member with flu-like symptoms. Will now start plying the Caribbean while everyone dies before turning into a pirate ghost ship   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It's the only way to be sure...
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Wagner - "Steuermann, laß die Wacht!" - Rolf Reuter
Youtube _SfVA1W_3xE
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another quarantined cruise ship?   That makes 3 now, right?   One off of Japan, one off of Venice, and now this one?   You couldn't pay me right now to go on a cruise.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Why would you voluntarily get on a cruise ship now?

Or, really, ever, but especially now
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yo ho yo ho it's the infected life for me!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You best start believing in the Carnival ghost ships, you're on one
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ghost pirates?

Can we name one Steve?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Ghost pirates?

Can we name one Steve?

[Fark user image 340x255]


or are they pirate ghosts?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Elderberries!  STAT!

/what harm could it do?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Toss the infected dude overboard
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wouldn't ever step foot on a cruise ship before Corona and I don't understand why anyone would now with it.. It's a floating science experiment.  No thanks
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you aan yours are STILL going on cruises in even a post-Norovirus world, let alone now, you need Darwin Awards thrust upon you.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Another quarantined cruise ship?   That makes 3 now, right?   One off of Japan, one off of Venice, and now this one?   You couldn't pay me right now to go on a cruise.


I've got a big one in May for my 30th wedding anniversary. Screw you people on land, I'm going out in style.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Elderberries!  STAT!

/what harm could it do?


That depends, do you like to cosplay as a furry hamster?
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shayna! They bought their tickets. They knew what they were getting into.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
6100 people.
That's a lot of pinkeye.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
1 in 29 die. Still good odds. Why you all freaking out? Still more likely to get shot while watching movie or sitting at home.
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

styckx: I wouldn't ever step foot on a cruise ship before Corona and I don't understand why anyone would now with it.. It's a floating science experiment.  No thanks


A regular cruise is bad enough. Imagine the mutated diseases you'd get from this one.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe they should just return to Hamburg.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 1 in 29 die. Still good odds. Why you all freaking out? Still more likely to get shot while watching movie or sitting at home.


Yeah sure cause 3% of americans get shot while watching a movie every year
 
August11
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Another quarantined cruise ship?   That makes 3 now, right?   One off of Japan, one off of Venice, and now this one?   You couldn't pay me right now to go on a cruise.


I will live and die on this planet without setting foot on one of those monstrosities.

6100 people? Who thinks being stuck in close quarters with that many people is a good idea?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Ghost pirates?

Can we name one Steve?

[Fark user image 340x255]


Or Major Tom?

Or Major Tom
mantiseye.comView Full Size
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

August11: raerae1980: Another quarantined cruise ship?   That makes 3 now, right?   One off of Japan, one off of Venice, and now this one?   You couldn't pay me right now to go on a cruise.

I will live and die on this planet without setting foot on one of those monstrosities.

6100 people? Who thinks being stuck in close quarters with that many people is a good idea?


I love them. Of course I've been pretty drunk on the few i've gone on. I also make sure to do the following
A. wash hands CONSTANTLY
B. Only drop a deuce in my room
C.Never use the pool, water slide, hot tub
D) eat at less busy times

Never been sick. Now I've had the shakes from lack of alcohol when I got back to mainland  and had to get back to normal life.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Why would you voluntarily get on a cruise ship now?

Or, really, ever, but especially now


Because your fellow shipmates are people of vim, vigor and intellectual curiosity, an opportunity to mingle among the bon vivants.

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AlwaysRightBoy
I've got a big one in May for my 30th wedding anniversary. Screw you people on land, I'm going out in style
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

August11: raerae1980: Another quarantined cruise ship?   That makes 3 now, right?   One off of Japan, one off of Venice, and now this one?   You couldn't pay me right now to go on a cruise.

I will live and die on this planet without setting foot on one of those monstrosities.

6100 people? Who thinks being stuck in close quarters with that many people is a good idea?


We are okay with doing this to schools and jails.
Meh
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: my 30th wedding anniversary


Username definitively does not check out.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My boss was on a cruise for the last two weeks. He has a horrible flu now.
Pretty sure I'm going to die.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm...gives me an idea

Fark user imageView Full Size



Free cruise!  Free booze!  Free Food!

Making stops at all Florida coastal cities.  Board while there's still room!
 
RonRon893
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Either you farkers pick the very worst cruises or you set your filters to only show them. My wife & I used to do a 7-day Caribbean every February. We did them 10 years in a row, all Carnival, always balcony, little upgrades each year... Never got sick once and there isn't a single one of those 10 cruises with my wife that I wouldn't happily repeat over and over for the rest of what few vacations I likely have left.

We only stopped cruising when my business went under and we lost 40 years worth of adulting. (Along with our house and our cabin and our retirement and our savings and our family) Too old to ever get back to the point where we can afford vacations again but if we could, after 40 years of every kind of vacation, cruises would be our #1 choice. Not sure why all the hate here.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This just in.

World wide about three people per week die aboard some cruise ship.  This is before the coronavirus.

If you're on a cruise and at no port-of-call you see an ambulance taking on a passenger for the entire cruise, you're lucky as that is extremely rare.

We're quickly moving to the point that all international travel, air and sea, passenger and cargo, will be banned.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: waxbeans: 1 in 29 die. Still good odds. Why you all freaking out? Still more likely to get shot while watching movie or sitting at home.

Yeah sure cause 3% of americans get shot while watching a movie every year


Stop doing Biden math.

BTW that would mean 9.8 MILLION people had been shot watching a movie, or for the simple reason they were "sitting at home".

That would be the entire population of Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix.

Combined.

Last night, Joe Biden claimed 150 million gun deaths in the US since 2007.  That's approximately 11.5 million gun deaths a year.

For a reference, WWII resulted in a total of 291,00 combat deaths.

But hey, it's Biden.  Give him a break right?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RonRon893: Either you farkers pick the very worst cruises or you set your filters to only show them. My wife & I used to do a 7-day Caribbean every February. We did them 10 years in a row, all Carnival, always balcony, little upgrades each year... Never got sick once and there isn't a single one of those 10 cruises with my wife that I wouldn't happily repeat over and over for the rest of what few vacations I likely have left.

We only stopped cruising when my business went under and we lost 40 years worth of adulting. (Along with our house and our cabin and our retirement and our savings and our family) Too old to ever get back to the point where we can afford vacations again but if we could, after 40 years of every kind of vacation, cruises would be our #1 choice. Not sure why all the hate here.


Well, holy goddamn there is a lot to unpack here. First, sorry you lost your business from adulting. As for cruises, well, I'd rather chill on a beach:

"Cruise ships generate a number of waste streams that can result in discharges to the marine environment, including sewage, graywater, hazardous wastes, oily bilge water, ballast water, and solid waste. They also emit air pollutants to the air and water."

"Along with the moral implications of low wages and high profits and how little ports benefit from cruise tourism, the cruise industry has a severe impact on the environment. These ships are essentially floating cities, and many of them produce as much pollution as one."

https://www.vox.com/the-goods/2020/2/​2​5/21152903/coronavirus-cruise-ship-out​break-cruises-sexual-assault-environme​nt
 
namegoeshere
‘’ less than a minute ago  

raerae1980: Another quarantined cruise ship?   That makes 3 now, right?   One off of Japan, one off of Venice, and now this one?   You couldn't pay me right now to go on a cruise.


Friends of mine had for years planned on a cruise to celebrate their 25th anniversary. In light of recent events, they decided to skip the cruise and plan a nice trip to Italy instead.

At least they bought the trip insurance.
 
