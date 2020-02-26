 Skip to content
(9 News)   Denver's Union Station begins process of re-branding to Fark You, I Got Mine Station   (9news.com) divider line
    Amtrak, FasTracks, Regional Transportation District, Public relations, charge of Union Station, Union Station, Denver's Union Station, new policy  
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark you, I got mine. Yep. Sounds like something a union station would say.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I commute through Union every day to work, and one cleaning person told me they find needles in the bathrooms on a weekly basis. Fun.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a lawsuit that they will lose.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Denver's Union Station is publicly owned, but it's privately leased and managed. Taxpayers also helped fund the half-billion-dollar renovation.

Yeah capitalism!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I commute through Union every day to work, and one cleaning person told me they find needles in the bathrooms on a weekly basis. Fun.


This guy again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Methinks the station owners should have a little discussion with the people who took out the lease on the station, something along the lines of "We are modifying the lease agreement. Pray we do not modify it any further".
 
jst3p
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A couple months ago I stopped at the Starbucks on Pearl Street in Boulder and there was a homeless guy with a cell phone and a laptop.

Not passing judgement, I just think it is interesting that these items are so ubiquitous that even the homeless have them.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I commute through Union every day to work, and one cleaning person told me they find needles in the bathrooms on a weekly basis. Fun.


You talking about the underground bus terminal or the above ground touristy building?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Dan: ImmutableTenderloin: I commute through Union every day to work, and one cleaning person told me they find needles in the bathrooms on a weekly basis. Fun.

You talking about the underground bus terminal or the above ground touristy building?


Above ground public bathrooms in the large, publicly accessible building. The underground bus terminal is much worse.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jst3p: A couple months ago I stopped at the Starbucks on Pearl Street in Boulder and there was a homeless guy with a cell phone and a laptop.

Not passing judgement, I just think it is interesting that these items are so ubiquitous that even the homeless have them.


You can own functional versions of these things that are worth less than 20 bucks.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Denver's Union Station is publicly owned, but it's privately leased and managed. Taxpayers also helped fund the half-billion-dollar renovation.

Yeah capitalism!


No different than Sports Arenas folks.. just saying
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Denver Union Station.
 
Report